Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas 

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas on August 6 in a lavish NJ wedding ceremony

Michelle Lee
Published on August 15, 2022
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice honeymoon
Photo: Luis Ruelas/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is bringing her Jersey style to the Grecian islands.

While honeymooning with her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Calilo luxury hotel in Greece, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her swimwear style in an electric blue Fendi monogrammed bikini, which retails for $620 and is already sold out.

Courtesy of Ruelas' Instagram Stories, fans got a glimpse at how Giudice, 50, styled the designer set.

For a day out on the beach with her man, she wore the vibrant bikini with large gold hoops and gold bangle bracelets. She transformed the swimsuit into a breezy day-time look by adding flared pastel, palm-leaf-patterned trousers and tan sandals.

Ruelas' also showed off his vacation style. In an Instagram Story shared by Giudice, he posed on the beach wearing a chambray shirt (unbuttoned halfway to reveal a cross pendant necklace), purple and orange Balmain logo shorts, and navy sneakers. He also paired his aviator sunglasses with an $3,600 embroidered navy Christian Dior Book Tote bag.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Luis Ruelas/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Whether they're soaking up the Mediterranean sun or saying their I Dos in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the newlyweds know how to make a style statement

For their romantic wedding ceremony, which was held on August 6, Giudice wore an extravagant custom Mark Zunino Atelier bridal gown which, according to Zunino, was crafted uing "over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting."

She also walked down the aisle in a train that extended "over 100 inches long" and was "accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match." The dress was also designed to include sentimental embroidery including three hearts and the Italian phrase 'Sempre Insieme' which means 'Always Together.'" Giudice topped it all off with a custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

For his groom outfit, Ruelas wore a dapper black and white suit that complimented Giudice's wardrobe.

The bride and groom's ensembles were a reflection of the fairytale affair, which hosted 220 guests including the couple's children — Giudice's four daughters, Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — and Ruelas' two sons, David and Nicholas,
(from his previous relationship).

Also invited were Giudice's Bravo family, counting her RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Following the ceremony, an insider close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey production revealed the details of the two's honeymoon which, unlike their nuptials, will not be filmed.

"Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon," a source close to Giudice revealed to PEOPLE. "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife."

