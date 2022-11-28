Teresa Giudice Wears Coordinating Cozy Outfits with Her Daughters for Thanksgiving TikTok

Teresa Giudice and her daughters are looking chic this holiday season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, and three of her daughters — Gia, Milania and Audriana — showed off their coordinated, cozy Thanksgiving outfits in a sweet TikTok video shared by Milania. All four stayed within the same neutral and brown color palette, but wore outfits unique to their personal style as they sang along to a remix of Cassie's 2006 hit "Long Way 2 Go."

Milania, 16, wore gray plaid pants, a white long-sleeve top and an oversized fuzzy white plaid scarf. She paired the look with lace-up Gucci leather ankle boots. Gia, 21, opted for a tight-fitting striped dress with tights and thigh-high brown boots, while youngest sister Audriana, 12, paired black leather pants with a V-neck white sweater and boots.

Teresa was all smiles alongside her daughters, dressed in tight brown leather pants, a black-and-white leopard-print tank top and a pair of open-toed heels.

Missing from the sweet video was Giudice's second-oldest daughter, Gabriella, 17, but she was included in the Bravo star's Instagram posts from Thursday's holiday. Along with older sister Gia, and younger sisters Milania and Audriana, Gabriella is daughter to Giudice's ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

It's not the first time the famous sisters have coordinated their looks. For their mom's recent wedding to Luis Ruelas, they all donned figure-hugging blush-pink bridesmaids gowns — complementary to Giudice's own blush-pink wedding dress.

In a TikTok, Milania once again shared an inside look at the family's matching 'fits, this time with the four lookalike sisters dancing to "Papi Chulo" in their bridesmaid dresses. Though all the sisters, and the other bridesmaids, had a dress unique to them, the blush-pink color was consistent throughout.

Gia's dress featured a plunging halter top, Gabriella chose a look with an illusion-mesh bodice and a high-slit skirt, Milania donned a gown with sweetheart neckline and a slightly flared skirt and Audriana, who towered over her older sisters, wore a dress with a spaghetti-strap silhouette and a knee-high slit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Giudice's August ceremony came two years after she first started dating Ruelas, whom she met while vacationing on the Jersey Shore in the summer of 2020. The couple first went public with their relationship that November, and the businessman proposed during a trip to Greece in October 2021.

They celebrated their marriage at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey, with over 200 guests by their sides at the outdoor ceremony. Ruelas' two sons, David and Nicholas, and Giudice's daughters were each by their parent's side as they exchanged their vows.

"I will love you for a million tomorrows," Giudice told Ruelas before their kiss.