Teresa Giudice Unveils New Tattoo Days After 4-Year Anniversary of Mother's Death: 'Sempre Insieme'

Teresa Giudice has a new tattoo that holds a very sentimental meaning.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself getting the words "Sempre Insieme" inked on her ribcage.

In the clip, Giudice recites the Italian saying — which translates to "Always Together" — aloud as tattoo artist Ashley Hsiung works on the design.

Giudice had used the same phrase in a social media tribute to her late mother, Antonia Gorga, just last week.

"I miss you so much Mommy," the reality star wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family matriarch throughout the years. "not a day goes by that I do not think of you ❤️🙏 #mommy #love #333 #sempreinsieme 🌹."

Giudice's mother died on March 3, 2017 at the age of 66 after a battle with pneumonia.

Antonia had appeared on her daughter's hit Bravo series many times before her death.

"My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her," Giudice said through tears on RHONJ's season 8 premiere in October 2017. "My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing."

While mourning the family's loss days after Antonia's death, Giudice thanked fans for their support, captioning a collage of family photos, "Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed."

She continued, "Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever."

Giudice's father and Antonia's husband, Giacinto Gorga, died on April 3, 2020. At the time, Giudice called the patriarch "the absolute strongest man I know."

"Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno," she wrote in a tribute to her dad. "Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you'll be together now. 💕Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace."