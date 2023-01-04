Teresa Giudice Wears a Cheeky Chanel Bikini for Poolside Pic During Her Holiday Getaway

When in Tulum, wear Chanel!

Teresa Giudice proved this with a poolside snapshot of herself wearing a black bikini from the fashion label while on a New Year's family trip to Mexico.

In the outfit photo shared to Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, models the bikini top, which features two cheeky Chanel logos, and its matching drawstring bottoms, as well as a beige hat. She poses in front of tropical trees, turquoise waters and a beach.

Giudice's fellow Housewives Ashley Darby, Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield and her RHONJ castmate, Dolores Catania, hyped up her sexy look with fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Meanwhile her eldest daughter, Gia, complimented her mom, writing, "who has a mom that looks like mine🥰🥰."

Giudice was joined by husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas, her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 (all of whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice) — Ruelas' son Louie Jr., and Gia's boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Ruelas shared a sweet couple photo from their day at the beach, showing Giudice on what appears to be a swing while he smiles behind her.

"Happy New Year ❤️❤️ Tulum was an amazing place to connect on all levels as a family," he captioned his carousel of family photos. After adding a motivational message to their kids, Ruelas concluded, "Love you with all my heart and soul ❤️."

Louie Ruelas/instagram

Although Giudice has seen many stylish high-fashion moments, she recently saw controversy after donning one particular label.

While embarking on a romantic European getaway with her beau in November, the star received backlash for wearing a Balenciaga logo sweater in a now-deleted Instagram photo, following the brand's controversial ads depicting children in a sexualized manner.

On an episode of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast following the incident, Giudice admitted that she was "embarrassed" by the moment as she "did not know" of the brand's scandal, which began in mid-November.

She further explained that she and Ruelas were "check[ed] out of social media completely" while on their getaway, which is why she missed the news.

"I brought a sweater — I totally forgot I had it from last year, I never wore it — and I brought it because I heard it was chilly there in Paris, and it was a great sweater to wear during the day," Giudice said of the high-end designer piece.

After noticing negative comments on the post, Ruelas decided to completely delete it. "I had no idea, but I guess Luis looked more into it, and then he took it down," Giudice said. "He didn't feel comfortable with it being up."