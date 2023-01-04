Teresa Giudice Wears a Cheeky Chanel Bikini for Poolside Pic During Her Holiday Getaway

The Real Housewives star rang in the New Year while on a blended family vacation in Mexico

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 01:38 PM
Teresa Giudice wears Chanel bikini
Photo: Teresa Giudice/instagram

When in Tulum, wear Chanel!

Teresa Giudice proved this with a poolside snapshot of herself wearing a black bikini from the fashion label while on a New Year's family trip to Mexico.

In the outfit photo shared to Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, models the bikini top, which features two cheeky Chanel logos, and its matching drawstring bottoms, as well as a beige hat. She poses in front of tropical trees, turquoise waters and a beach.

Giudice's fellow Housewives Ashley Darby, Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield and her RHONJ castmate, Dolores Catania, hyped up her sexy look with fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Meanwhile her eldest daughter, Gia, complimented her mom, writing, "who has a mom that looks like mine🥰🥰."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> wears Chanel bikini
Teresa Giudice/instagram

Giudice was joined by husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas, her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 (all of whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice) — Ruelas' son Louie Jr., and Gia's boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Ruelas shared a sweet couple photo from their day at the beach, showing Giudice on what appears to be a swing while he smiles behind her.

"Happy New Year ❤️❤️ Tulum was an amazing place to connect on all levels as a family," he captioned his carousel of family photos. After adding a motivational message to their kids, Ruelas concluded, "Love you with all my heart and soul ❤️."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> wears Chanel bikini
Louie Ruelas/instagram

Although Giudice has seen many stylish high-fashion moments, she recently saw controversy after donning one particular label.

While embarking on a romantic European getaway with her beau in November, the star received backlash for wearing a Balenciaga logo sweater in a now-deleted Instagram photo, following the brand's controversial ads depicting children in a sexualized manner.

On an episode of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast following the incident, Giudice admitted that she was "embarrassed" by the moment as she "did not know" of the brand's scandal, which began in mid-November.

She further explained that she and Ruelas were "check[ed] out of social media completely" while on their getaway, which is why she missed the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I brought a sweater — I totally forgot I had it from last year, I never wore it — and I brought it because I heard it was chilly there in Paris, and it was a great sweater to wear during the day," Giudice said of the high-end designer piece.

After noticing negative comments on the post, Ruelas decided to completely delete it. "I had no idea, but I guess Luis looked more into it, and then he took it down," Giudice said. "He didn't feel comfortable with it being up."

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Was 'Embarrassed' After Wearing a Balenciaga Outfit Following Label's Scandal: 'I Didn't Know'
Teresa Giudice, husband Louis Ruelas and and their children (Gia, Milania, Audriana and Louie Jr.) pose for family photo in matching all-white outfits.
Teresa Giudice, Husband Luis Ruelas and Their Kids Coordinate in White Outfits for NYE Family Photo
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.; https://www.tiktok.com/@milaniagiudice321/video/7181214170531056942?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7181214170531056942 TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok . Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas.
Luis Ruelas' Team Responds to Claims He Gifted Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Teresa Giudice Is 'Grateful' Ahead of First Christmas with Husband Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice Stands by 3-Times-a-Day Sex with Husband Luis Ruelas: 'It's a Normal Thing'
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Reveal How They Make Life as a Blended Family of 8 Work
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice Shares Ways Her Daughters Show They'll 'Always Take Care' of Stepdad Luis Ruelas
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.; https://www.tiktok.com/@milaniagiudice321/video/7181214170531056942?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7181214170531056942 TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok . Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas.
Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters Extravagant Cartier Bracelets for Christmas
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Vows to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 After 'Painful' Family Feud Marred Wedding Day
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice on Hitting a 'Wow Factor' in 2022, from Her Fairy Tale Wedding to Finding Acceptance
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as Newlyweds with Her 4 Daughters
Teresa Giudice wedding
Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from New Jersey Wedding to Luis Ruelas: 'It Was Surreal'
Teresa Giudice Wears Coordinating Cozy Outfits with Her Daughters for Thanksgiving TikTok
Teresa Giudice Wears Coordinating Cozy Outfits with Her Daughters for Thanksgiving TikTok
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice
Gia Giudice Says Mom Teresa Was 'So Beautiful' as She 'Walked Down the Aisle Alone' at Her Wedding