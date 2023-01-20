Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'

Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest as Chef from The Bear, Kelly Ripa as Teresa Giudice on her wedding day, Michael Gelman as Freddie Mercury, Art Moore as Cecil from the fake show The Bachelors, Jason Fransisco as the dragon from the spoof Full House of the Dragon, and Deja Vu as Alicent from another spoof, The Real Housewives of the Dragon.

Once the nominees were listed, Seacrest opened an envelope to reveal Ripa's performance as Teresa Giudice won the "Best Halloween Performance," an honor Ripa couldn't believe, joking that she thought it should have been the dragon.

What she couldn't believe even more was the surprise appearance from Guidice herself – wearing a recreation of her viral bridal hair. After beginning her acceptance speech for the award, the talk show host thanked Guidice, and immediately The Real Housewives of New Jersey star walked on stage saying, "Hi! Surprise!"

Ripa joked, "What is it? I just say words, and things come true?! Oh my gosh, Mercedes Benz?" Sadly, no luxury vehicle joined them on stage.

Seacrest then asked the reality star how she felt being the inspiration for the fan-favorite moment, to which Guidice responded, "It made me feel really honored; from one Jersey girl to another, you did me proud."

Ripa then playfully responded, "I've always said that, like, watching Jersey housewives is like watching dinner at my house, so it's like not really that different."

In October, after the skit initially made its way around the Internet, Ripa said that the costume she wore for the act "is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!"

The Halloween special is something that the show does every year. Hair and makeup artists Diane D'Agostino and Michelle Champagne told PEOPLE, "Halloween at Live with Kelly and Ryan is crazy, frenetic and fun."

Over the years, Ripa has pulled out some fairly iconic costumes to rock on the holiday program –including Pamela Anderson, Morticia Addams, Daphne Bridgerton from Netflix's Bridgerton, Sarah Palin, Michael Jackson, Cher, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and more.