Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 20, 2023 05:10 PM
kelly ripa, teresa giudice
Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram; LIVE with Kelly and Ryan/Instagram

Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest as Chef from The Bear, Kelly Ripa as Teresa Giudice on her wedding day, Michael Gelman as Freddie Mercury, Art Moore as Cecil from the fake show The Bachelors, Jason Fransisco as the dragon from the spoof Full House of the Dragon, and Deja Vu as Alicent from another spoof, The Real Housewives of the Dragon.

Once the nominees were listed, Seacrest opened an envelope to reveal Ripa's performance as Teresa Giudice won the "Best Halloween Performance," an honor Ripa couldn't believe, joking that she thought it should have been the dragon.

What she couldn't believe even more was the surprise appearance from Guidice herself wearing a recreation of her viral bridal hair. After beginning her acceptance speech for the award, the talk show host thanked Guidice, and immediately The Real Housewives of New Jersey star walked on stage saying, "Hi! Surprise!"

Ripa joked, "What is it? I just say words, and things come true?! Oh my gosh, Mercedes Benz?" Sadly, no luxury vehicle joined them on stage.

Seacrest then asked the reality star how she felt being the inspiration for the fan-favorite moment, to which Guidice responded, "It made me feel really honored; from one Jersey girl to another, you did me proud."

Ripa then playfully responded, "I've always said that, like, watching Jersey housewives is like watching dinner at my house, so it's like not really that different."

In October, after the skit initially made its way around the Internet, Ripa said that the costume she wore for the act "is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!"

The Halloween special is something that the show does every year. Hair and makeup artists Diane D'Agostino and Michelle Champagne told PEOPLE, "Halloween at Live with Kelly and Ryan is crazy, frenetic and fun."

Over the years, Ripa has pulled out some fairly iconic costumes to rock on the holiday program –including Pamela Anderson, Morticia Addams, Daphne Bridgerton from Netflix's Bridgerton, Sarah Palin, Michael Jackson, Cher, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and more.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Tracee Ellis Ross billboard
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross' Ecstatic Reaction to Seeing Herself on Pattern Beauty's First-Ever Billboard
Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College at Hunter College on January 19, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College: 'I Missed Out on Joy'
Zoe Kravitz Robert Pattinson
Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 
https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/
Kyle Richards Wears a Scary-Looking Mask to Undergo an Electric Facial
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Got a New 'Baby' Tattoo: 'Don't Want My Mom to Kill Me'
Lucas Bravo walks the runway during the LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France.
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks 'American Psycho'-Themed Runway with Fake Blood on His Face
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
Ashley Olsen wedding ring
Is This Ashley Olsen's Wedding Ring? Star Steps Out Wearing Gold Band After Marrying Louis Eisner
Seal Leni Klum
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Raven-Symoné attends Variety's Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Raven-Symone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Jennifer Lopez Looks
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Gold at 'Shotgun Wedding' Los Angeles Premiere — See the Red Carpet Photo
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
How Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Practice with Joaquim Valente Led to the 'Best Version' of Herself
Reese Witherspoon, ariana grande
Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH
Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
TikTok Star Alix Earle Mingles — and Matches! — with Hailey Bieber at LA OBB Studios Event