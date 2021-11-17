The Bravo star also opened up about getting a breast augmentation last year

Teresa Giudice Says 'No One Even Noticed' When She Got a Nose Job Earlier This Year

As usual, Teresa Giudice is keeping it real.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, told the audience during last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she got a nose job in February and "no one even noticed."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to The Sun, the star previously opened up about the procedure at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center earlier this month, explaining she got the "tip" of her nose tweaked. "I was so nervous about getting it," she said.

But Giudice got some assurance from her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruela. "I asked Louie, I'm, like, 'Babe, should I get my nose done?' And he's like, 'Is it going to make you feel better?' And I said, 'Yes.' So he said, 'Do it,'" she said, according to the outlet.

Also during her appearance on WWHL (which she made alongside her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars) Giudice was asked for a wedding planning update after getting engaged to Louie last month.

"I don't know, we haven't decided yet," Giudice said. "I just got engaged, I'm still enjoying it."

Fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Dolores Catania said she kicked off "surgery season" with some help from Giudice earlier this month during an interview with RealSelf.

Dolores Catania and Teresa Guidice Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

"I was looking around at boobs all the time, to see which ones I liked best, and I really felt that Teresa Giudice's were best," she said.

"My breasts weren't really on my priority list until I saw how good hers looked and realized how much of an improvement I could have," Catania added. "It really lit a fire under my ass because I knew that I could get a better result with different implants."

Last year, Giudice penned a lengthy Instagram post about her breast augmentation. Sharing a photo of herself at a clinic with her plastic surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger, Giudice explained her decision to go under the knife once again.

"I believe it's important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done," she began, noting that she "could not be happier with the results."

Giudice continued, "I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn't feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better."

The reality star went on to gush about her "amazing" doctor, who she described in the note as "so professional."

"I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have has such a professional approach," she wrote.