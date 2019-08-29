Teresa Giudice Poses in Newspaper Dress in Mykonos After Being Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

Teresa Giudice is living her best life while on vacation in Mykonos!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself posing in a Diane Von Furstenberg newspaper-print wrap dress (similar to Carrie Bradshaw’s famous Dior ensemble) on the stairs of a lavish villa.

Teresa paired the look with a Christian Dior Oblique Book tote and a pair of bedazzled sandals by Aminah Abdul Jillil.

Letting the shot speak for itself, Teresa simply captioned the post, “Mykonos📍.”

That same day, Teresa made headlines after she was photographed on the beach in Greece without her wedding ring.

The Bravo star was seen talking to friends, wearing a black two-piece bikini, several bracelets but no wedding ring.

Her end-of-summer vacation comes amid husband Joe‘s detainment in an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania, where he has been held since his release from prison in March.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania, which houses immigration detainees,” Joe’s attorney James Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE when he was released after a 41-month sentence.

“His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him,” Leonard added.

An immigration court ruled to deport the Bravo star to his native Italy in October 2018. Joe filed an appeal a month later. He has lived in the United States since he was a child, but never obtained American citizenship and according to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Image zoom Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Joe was granted permission in May to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling. Leonard did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday about Joe’s next trial date.

Joe star has missed several milestones in his daughters’ lives while in ICE custody, including Gia’s high school graduation in June. The 18-year-old is heading off to college to Rutgers University to begin her freshman year.

Teresa has spoken about the difficulties of having Joe absent for Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in a Bravo Insider video. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

Joe began serving time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.