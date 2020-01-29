Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Had a Second Breast Augmentation and Replaced Her Implants

Teresa Giudice is opening up about her latest plastic surgery procedure.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, penned a lengthy Instagram post about her new breast augmentation. Sharing a photo of herself at a clinic with her plastic surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger, Giudice explained her decision to go under the knife once again.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” she began, noting that she “could not be happier with the results.”

Giudice continued, “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better.”

The reality star went on to gush about her “amazing” doctor, who she described in the note as “so professional.”

“I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have has such a professional approach,” she wrote.

Giudice previously had her breasts done in 2008 while filming the first season of RHONJ, which premiered in May 2009.

In November 2018, the mother of six revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she had swapped out her breast implants.

“I changed out my implants,” she said at the time, explaining that “they look fuller” even though they’re the same size as they were before. “I just had them done like, five weeks ago.”

During the broadcast, Giudice also said she added “a little” bit of fillers to her face.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ll tell you,” she said when host Andy Cohen asked if she had “enhanced” her face in any way.

However, Giudice isn’t the only New Jersey Housewife who has turned to fillers or gone under the knife.

Dolores Catania has also embraced plastic surgery, even working as a surgical assistant in the past. She told Cohen in 2018 that she’s had her breasts done in the past and was hoping to visit Teresa’s former plastic surgeon, Dr. Barry DiBernardo.

Former New Jersey Housewife Siggy Flicker made the most epic entrance onto the show, filming her first scene in a scarf and bandages after getting a facelift.

Meanwhile, original Housewife Jacqueline Laurita has been candid about her many plastic surgeries — including silicone implants she got in 2010 and a fourth surgery in 2017 to reduce her cup size and breast tissue.