Teresa Giudice, Husband Luis Ruelas and Their Kids Coordinate in White Outfits for NYE Family Photo

The Bravo star shared a few Instagram snapshots from her family's New Year's vacation in Tulum, Mexico

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 11:23 AM
Teresa Giudice, husband Louis Ruelas and and their children (Gia, Milania, Audriana and Louie Jr.) pose for family photo in matching all-white outfits.
Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and her family entered the new year in summery style.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star closed out 2022 with a family vacation in Tulum, Mexico, alongside her husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 (all of whom Giudice shares with ex Joe Giudice) — and Louie's son, Louie Jr., 19.

Looking back on their tropical getaway, the Bravo star, 50, shared a few snapshots to Instagram, including a photo of the family dressed in all white for a celebratory New Year's Eve party.

The pic shows Teresa in a halter-top dress with a thigh-high slit, while three of her daughters wear pieces suited to their tastes — Gia in a flowy number, Milania in an off-the-shoulder mini and Audriana in a ruched bodycon.

Meanwhile, Louie poses in a white t-shirt, joggers and slip-on shoes with his arms around Teresa and his son, who sports a see-through button-up shirt, trousers and sneakers.

The last photo in the carousel shows all six — plus Gia's boyfriend, Christian Carmichael — flashing their smiles.

"White Party New Year's Eve 2023," Teresa captioned the post.

Just before New Year's, Teresa and Louie opened up to PEOPLE about their life as a blended family of eight (Louie also has son Nicholas, 21). One of the important things for their bond: quality time.

"Monday through Thursday we always try to make home-cooked meals 'cause the kids love it, and then on the weekends, we do our own thing," Teresa shared. "Then Sundays of course we always do it together as a family."

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa added. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

She continued, "Every time Nicholas leaves, he always says, 'When am I coming back?' He always wants to know ... The girls have embraced Nicholas. They let Nicholas hang out with them, with their friends when they're all hanging out at the house."

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> Wedding
Teresa Giudice. Jill Zarin/Instagram

Teresa and Louie wed on Aug. 6 last year in East Brunswick, N.J. The ceremony saw the bride walk down the aisle in a look fit for the "queen of Jersey," as described by her makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio.

Wearing a stunning custom Mark Zunino Atelier bridal gown, Teresa looked to hair stylist Lucia Casazza for a 'do just as glamorous.

During an interview with Andy Cohen SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Casazza revealed that Teresa's tiara-clad updo required "over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were pinned into her hair with more than 1,500 bobby pins. The rate for the styling itself was around $2,500, for a grand total of of close to $10,000.

