Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.

In a TikTok post, Milania posted the lookalike sisters getting into wedding mode, dancing to "Papi Chulo," and showing off their dramatic looks, with all wearing slightly different dresses.

Gia's dress featured a plunging halter top, Gabriella chose a look with an illusion-mesh bodice and a high-slit skirt, Milania donned a gown with sweetheart neckline and a slightly flared skirt, and Audriana, who towered over her older sisters, wore a dress with a spaghetti-strap silhouette and a knee-high slit.

The foursome wore the matching side-parted voluminous waves and hair accessories to complete their look.

Fans on the social media platform could not resist commenting on how the girls have "grown up,' as many have watched them since their younger years on the hit bravo show.

"Omg I remember when these girls were babies!!! They are gorgeous!!!" commented one follower, while another said, "They are lovely but they look way older than they are."

Milania Giudice/TikTok

In another TikTok post, the sisters join other bridesmaids, including fellow RHNOJ castmates Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, in a semicircle, swaying to the tune of "Going to the Chapel."

At first look, the bride, 50, is not in the frame, but after Milania palms the camera, Teresa emerges in her custom Mark Zunino wedding gown and Internet famous hairstyle, sashaying to the iconic song.

During the ceremony, the Giudice sisters as well as Ruelas's two sons David and Nicholas, from a prior relationship, joined the bride and groom in the lighting of the unity candles.

"I will love you for a million tomorrows," Giudice told her now-husband before their kiss.

The black-tie wedding Saturday drew a sea of Bravo talent including Giudice's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

The Real talk show host Loni Love, recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Giudice, also made the cut.

PEOPLE confirmed Giudice was dating Ruelas in November 2020, just two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized.

Giudice and Ruelas, who met while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore, celebrated their one-year anniversary in July 2021.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," Giudice wrote on Instagram at the time.

"You take great care and consideration in everything you do," she continued. "You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."