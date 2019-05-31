Prom Night! Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Attends with Dolores Catania's 'Handsome' Son Frankie

Image zoom Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania Lucia Casazza/Instagram

Gia Giudice is rounding off her high-school years with some beautiful memories.

The oldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, 18, was joined by dozens of friends for her high-school prom on Thursday, where the group gathered at the Giudice home for refreshments and lots of photos before heading off to the big dance.

In one clip Teresa, 47, shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality fawns over her daughter’s escort for the evening: her costar Dolores Catania‘s son, Frankie.

“Hi, Frankie! That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look how handsome he is,” Teresa said in a clip showing Frankie sampling the tasty pre-event spread.

Gia and her pals gathered in various areas of the home — the living room, up the staircases and even in the backyard by the pool — for numerous photo ops, including several snaps under giant balloons that spelled out “PROM.”

The girl of the hour was a vision in blue wearing a stunning, spaghetti strap gown and topped off her look with her long hair side-swept over one shoulder in a classic, wavy style.

“So gorgeous!” Teresa exclaimed as Gia descended the staircase at the beginning of the evening with flashing cameras all around her.

The Giudice home also served as the afterparty headquarters, where a party bus dropped off the teenagers — who promptly changed into pajamas and indulged in pizza to keep the fun going.

Gia attended her first prom of the season last week, looking stunning in a lacy, embellished V-neck gown from New Jersey’s popular dress shop, Coco’s Chateau Gowns.

In the sweet snap, Gia posed in front of a tree and showed off a corsage of white flowers on her wrist. She wore her hair curled in a half-up, half-down style by Lucia Casazza with makeup by Priscilla DiStasio. (Both Casazza and DiStasio also styled Gia for this week’s prom.)

The high-schooler is celebrating the end of her senior year, and recently announced that she would be attending Rutgers University this fall, in her home state of New Jersey.

Her first prom outing came days after Gia’s father Joe, 47, was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. amid his ongoing deportation case, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.