The Brand Behind That Viral Amazon Swimsuit Has Another One-Piece That's Just as Popular

It's (finally) time to pack away your Amazon coat and make room for a new style that's bound to go viral this summer.
We've just discovered that Tempt Me, the brand behind Amazon's ultra-flattering ruched one-piece, makes another swimsuit that's almost as popular. Though the original swimsuit continues to hold the number three spot on the retailer's best-sellers chart, the Tempt Me ruffled one-piece is swimming its way up to the top.
Made from a soft and stretchy material that's super durable, the off-the-shoulder swimsuit is designed to smooth and flatter the stomach. It features adjustable straps that can be removed, padded cups for support, and a ruffle across the chest that shoppers with large busts love for concealing the girls. The one-piece has racked up over 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who are calling it their "favorite swimsuit" thanks to its superior design and fit.
"This is a very flattering swimsuit," one wrote. "I love the ruffles [because] it makes my arms look slimmer and somewhat hides my chest. It fits perfectly. I've received some many compliments on this swimsuit."
Another shared, "This bathing suit fits like a dream! It's super flattering and holds everything in. I'm going to buy another one ASAP! Buy it, you won't be disappointed!"
People also love how versatile the swimsuit is. The ruffled sleeves can be worn on or off your shoulders, and since the straps can be removed, you have three different ways to wear it (which also makes things easier for tanning purposes). Reviewers are even wearing it as a casual summer top, not at the beach or poolside.
"It's been a couple months since I bought this bathing suit, and I'm OBSESSED!" one reviewer said. "I love to wear it as a shirt with jeans or shorts — [it's] seriously just the best thing ever. [I] went on my anniversary date with it, and no one would have ever guessed it was a bathing suit."
The Tempt Me swimsuit is available in an assortment of bold colors and fun prints in sizes XS to 22 plus, and won't cost you more than $30 no matter which you choose. Some styles are even on sale for as little as $10.
We're calling it now: The Tempt Me ruffled one-piece is going viral this summer, so get yourself one (or two) before everyone else has it.
