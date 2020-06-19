Amazon’s ‘Most Flattering Swimsuit’ Now Comes in 40+ Colors and Prints

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This weekend marks the official start of summer and with it comes an exciting array of new swimsuit options.

Amazon’s popular Tempt Me one-piece ruched swimsuit, which is the retailer’s best-selling swimsuit in both its one-piece and plus-size categories, continues to win over shoppers — and now it’s available in over 40 hues and prints. Shoppers can get the size-inclusive bathing suit in fun new patterns like leopard print and black-and-white stripes. A few bold colors, like green and yellow, are also on sale, making it a great time to add the piece to your cart.

Buy It! Tempt Me Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $16.99–$29.99; amazon.com

The top-selling swimsuit, which launched in 2018, has earned over 3,200 five-star reviews and droves of Amazon fans who rave about its comfortable fit, flattering features, and stylish look. Owners love the affordable find just as much (if not more) than pieces from high-end brands and department stores, claiming it looks and feels much more expensive than its under-$30 price point.

Shoppers also agree that it strikes the perfect balance of form and function. Its mesh neckline and back make it just a bit sexy while its sturdy hook closure, high neckline, and supportive, built-in push-up bra offer just the right amount of coverage to ensure you can wear it to play watersports or visit the waterpark.

Several other styles from the brand have also earned an impressive number of perfect reviews — like its $31 off-the-shoulder ruffled one-piece and $33 high-waisted ruffled bikini — however, this style has earned the most praise regarding its figure-accentuating cut and design features. Women of all body types and sizes have shared their experience with the suit.

“[It’s] the most flattering bathing suit I've ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “This bathing suit is classy, sophisticated, and still sexy. One-pieces don't always work for me, but this is one of those things that flatters a variety of figures! And the price is incredible for what you get.”

“I feel like a goddess in this suit,” another reviewer chimed in. “[It’s] subtly sexy — no matter your size.”

Several colors and sizes are already moving fast (some are even out of stock at the moment), so if your heart is set on a particular hue, or you’re hoping to snag one of the marked-down styles, you’ll have to act fast!