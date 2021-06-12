This Wildly Popular Swimsuit Has Over 15,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It's on Sale
There's no better time to upgrade your swimsuit collection than now. Temperatures are rising, summer vacations are booked, and shopping for a swimsuit is quick and easy thanks to a best-selling one-piece with near-perfect ratings.
Out of thousands of options on Amazon, reviewers are obsessed with Tempt Me's high-neck swimsuit, calling it the "perfect one-piece" and "well made with a very flattering fit." It's so loved by shoppers that it has earned over 15,000 five-star ratings and remained popular since going viral on the site in 2019. And right now, most sizes and colors are on sale for $20.
The suit is available in sizes XS to 22 plus in 33 styles, ranging from bold solid colors to modern prints. It has a high neck with a padded push-up bra that adds support without making the suit look bulky. There is also mesh detailing to add personality (and modesty) to the swimsuit's design. Additionally, the stretchable fabric on the one-piece is smooth and flexible, making it the perfect fit for swimming or lounging in the sun all day.
Reviewers love the swimsuit's flattering design, saying that it stands out above the rest. Multiple shoppers also note that they've even purchased the same suit in various colors to complete their collection.
"This is the best suit I have ever owned," one shopper wrote. "I bought it expecting to be another flop after buying several other suits this summer that are mom-friendly, [but] the suit is so comfortable and so flattering. I love the mesh on the chest and the back - it's very simple!"
Another reviewer also praised the swimsuit's impeccable fit. "I typically do not write reviews but feel obligated for y'all in this instance. These are THE BEST swimsuits ever. Super flattering." The shopper adds that there is coverage in all of the necessary areas, and you don't have to constantly tug on the fabric to make it stay in place. The reviewer concludes with a final piece of advice: "Buy this, ladies, you will love it!"
Head to Amazon to get your own Tempt Me one-piece swimsuit while it's still on sale.
