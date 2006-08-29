Tell us: Will You Wear Cropped Vests?

Some fall trends seem easier to swallow than others-- while ankle boots are causing a general panic, cropped vests seem like an easy way to incorporate the fall menswear's trend into your wardrobe. Sure, they look great on Anne Hathaway (left) and Lucy Liu, but what is the best way for you to work them into your closet? Here are a few of our favorite ways to wear a vest, without looking like one of the boys. 1. Shorter vests look great layered over button down shirts (like Rebecca and Drew's) at work or over a tee-shirt to keep it...