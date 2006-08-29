Tell us: Will You Wear Cropped Vests?
Some fall trends seem easier to swallow than others– while ankle boots are causing a general panic, cropped vests seem like an easy way to incorporate the fall menswear’s trend into your wardrobe. Sure, they look great on Anne Hathaway (left) and Lucy Liu, but what is the best way for you to work them into your closet? Here are a few of our favorite ways to wear a vest, without looking like one of the boys.
1. Shorter vests look great layered over button down shirts (like Rebecca and Drew‘s) at work or over a tee-shirt to keep it casual on the weekends.
2. Try them with a longer shirt and skinny jeans or keep it fitted on top and pair with wide legged pants, for a Katherine Hepburn look.
3. The one shown here from Old Navy, $27, still seems feminine with all the lace trim.
What do you think? Would you wear a cropped vest? Or do you shy away from menswear styles?
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty; courtesy of Old Navy