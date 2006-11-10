Tell Us: What's Your Favorite Shoe?

At the launch of the new shoe-shopping site Piperlime.com, footwear was definitely on the brain. Rosario Dawson told PEOPLE that while she may get dressed up for red carpets, she usually choose fun over fashion for her down-time shoes. “I love my rain boots that are camouflage. Those are like my favorite things ever. And those are really great with like a little mini or whatever. . .and you never know when you may need to splash!” And Lucy Liu told PEOPLE that she’s all about comfort, “I have really cool, beaten up pair of Uggs that I like to wear at home. When I go out, I like to wear sneakers a lot too.” We love wellies too, and we are all about our shoes being comfy — even our heels. Tell us: What is your favorite shoe? What do you look for in a pair of shoes?