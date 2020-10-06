Teen Mom 2 Star Leah Messer Denies Getting Plastic Surgery But Says She's Open to Botox

The MTV star shut down critics who accused her of going under the knife

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer is setting the record straight.

When the 28-year-old mom of three noticed some comments on the internet about her appearance, she denied ever going under the knife, but admits that she has changed some aspects of her look recently.

"I have not had surgery peoplesss. 😅 However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. & I feel like it finally shows! My extensions are out, and I lightened up on the eye makeup too. #JustBeYou," Messer said on Twitter.

"Btw, this pandemic is the reason why I no longer have extensions 😂 🤷🏻‍♀️," she added.

Even though Messer hasn't gotten any plastic surgery, she isn't ashamed to admit that she likes to get other non-invasive cosmetic treatments done.

"Not saying that I'm not all about some fresh botox either... Girl. Be. You! Do You!" she tweeted. "When is the next Botox party? I'm coming! 😜😘."

The Teen Mom star has always kept things candid on social media and has never been afraid to address internet haters — especially when it comes to her children. Earlier this year, Messer spoke out after seeing hateful comments left on a photo she posted with her 10-year-old daughter, Aliannah (Ali).

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty

"Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I'm sickened," Messer tweeted. "What world are we living and raising our children in? Let's teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!"

"We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!" she added.

Image zoom Leah Messer/Instagram

At 4 years old, Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In her memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, Messer opened up about her daughter's health struggles.