This Might Be Your Best Chance to Score Hollywood’s It Coat

Blake Lively, Lucy Hale, and Julia Roberts have all worn some version of it

By Eva Thomas
February 20, 2020 02:49 PM
After spending years shopping for a living, you quickly get a sense of what times of year are the best to buy certain closet essentials. With February — and winter — quickly coming to a close, retailers are slashing prices on cold-weather inventory to make room for spring newness. That means there’s no better time than now to buy yourself a warm coat at a steal of a price.

Sure, there are a lot of different outerwear finds to sift through right now during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, but we couldn’t help but notice that various versions of what we’re deeming Hollywood’s It coat — you know, those plush, ever-comfortable teddy bear jackets that practically every A-lister owns — are on major sale. If you’re hesitant about buying because you think the teddy will be out next season, the proof is in its history. 

Since 2017, the cuddly outerwear companion has maintained a steady following thanks to its snug, adorable design, and it’s quickly becoming a fundamental closet addition that we don’t anticipate fading soon. Add in the fact that celebs like Blake Lively (who owns Max Mara’s Faux Fur Icon Coat in at least two different colors), Julia Roberts, Hailey Baldwin, and Lucy Hale have layered on some version of the fluffy shearling jacket over the years, and you know it’s going to be around for a long time.

Stylish design and strong celeb backing aside, we also think a large part of the coat’s appeal is that it really is as comforting as a cute teddy bear, only way more grown up and much more chic. 

While the teddy bear coat comes in a slew of different brown hues (again, just like your favorite teddy), it’s also available in other shades, like a sweet pink, pair-with-everything ivory, and timeless gray. That said, we’re particularly fond of this Bardot Long Faux Shearling Coat that is giving us serious Lively vibes, from the poppy pink color to the long, oversized silhouette, and this cool Levi’s Moto Jacket that we’d style with leather pants and white platform sneakers.

Word to the wise: Don’t miss your chance to score Hollywood’s It coat at a super discounted price. Shop our favorites below while they’re still in stock.

Buy It! Bardot Long Faux Shearling Coat, $119.40 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Jack by BB Dakota Faux Shearling Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Whinnie Borg Maxi Coat, $74.99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Levi’s Faux Shearling Moto Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Tessa Teddy Coat, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell Bonded Fleece Cocoon Coat, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Halogen Jewel Neck Teddy Coat, $71.60 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Jonas Faux Shearling Jacket, $64.99 (orig. $130); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Brochu Walker Dresden Reversible Faux Shearling Coat, $294 (orig. $588); nordstrom.com

