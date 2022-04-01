Teddi Mellencamp's Celebrity Big Brother Beanie Inspires New Hat Collaboration

The All In X Lauren Moshi collaboration features two new hats based off the sold-out one Teddi Mellencamp (and Shanna Moakler) wore on Celebrity Big Brother

Hats off to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave!

It's a move that was inspired by Mellencamp Arroyave time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Though she was the first to exit the household, she left a lasting impact on the house thanks to the cream Moshi beanie she wore during her time on the CBS competition series. Fellow houseguest Shanna Moakler was such a fan of the knit cap that she borrowed it — and then proceeded to vote Mellencamp Arroyave off the show, wearing it in her absence.

Mellencamp Arroyave playfully poked fun at the loan turned "gift" on Instagram, and Moshi's hat quickly sold out in the process.

The post led to a new friendship between Mellencamp Arroyave and Moshi, and the new All In X Lauren Moshi collaboration — which melds the fashion brand with All In by Teddi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's accountability business.

Their limited-edition line includes the Lip Blix Beanie ($79) and the Bay Lip Cap ($70). Both come in ivory and black, and feature Lauren Moshi's open red lips design with the words "All In" inside them.

Mellencamp Arroyave recently major hair change, trading out her long blonde locks for a short bob.

She told PEOPLE she was inspired to do this after receiving the results of a skin cancer biopsy, where she learned that her melanoma had not spread beyond the removed area.

"I tend to change things up whenever something major happens in my life," Mellencamp Arroyave, 40, said, noting how she went pink after having her 2-year-old daughter, Dove.

The new bob came courtesy of L.A.-based hairstylist to the stars Kim Dow, who cut and colored Mellencamp Arroyave's hair after removing her extensions.

"This time I chopped my hair after finding out that my melanoma was stage 0 and contained in the area that was removed," Mellencamp Arroyave added. "I can say that in this moment, it feels good to have a fresh healthy cut."

Last month, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed on Instagram that she removed a mole from her back after friend and former RHOBH costar Kyle Richards encouraged her to get it checked out.

"This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," she wrote on Instagram on March 17. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

Test results came back less than a week later, Mellencamp Arroyave explaining in a follow-up post that it was melanoma in situ, "which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper!"

"Got my results back and it's good news," she said. adding that she was feeling "blessed and relieved."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Melanoma in situ means that a tumor has not invaded beyond the outer layer of the skin. It is the earliest form of melanoma, and is "the easiest to treat and almost always curable," they said.