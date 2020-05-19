The mom of three said she always likes to make a dramatic hair change after welcoming a child

RHOBH 's Teddi Mellencamp Dyed Her Hair Pink - and Son Cruz, 5, Says She Looks 'Crazy'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is thinking pink!

"Ok so what do we think?" the mom of three said as she showed off her pale pink highlighted strands on her Instagram Story. "I'm pretty sure it's going to wash out pretty quickly but I think I'm liking it."

Rather than using a semi-permanent or permanent box hair dye, Mellencamp Arroyave applied the Overtone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner, which deposits color directly on the hair without any bleach or lightener in the formula.

Once the star finished coloring her hair in the shower and showed it off to her husband Edwin Arroyave and son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7 , everyone had some funny thoughts.

"And while @tedwinator said it looked “hawt” Cruz said I looked crazy 😜 Whose side are you on?," Mellencamp Arroyave said.

The RHOBH star explained that giving birth to 2-month-old daughter Dove inspired her to make the color change. "After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink!" she wrote on Instagram.

A week after giving birth, Mellencamp Arroyave shared a series of sweet photos and videos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.

She also revealed her “postpartum reality” on Instagram three days after welcoming Dove.