RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Dyed Her Hair Pink - and Son Cruz, 5, Says She Looks 'Crazy'
The mom of three said she always likes to make a dramatic hair change after welcoming a child
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is thinking pink!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star debuted a fresh baby pink hue that she decided to try out on her hair while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Like plenty of other stars who decided to experiment with different hair colors at home, Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, did the same, but went with a more temporary option.
"Ok so what do we think?" the mom of three said as she showed off her pale pink highlighted strands on her Instagram Story. "I'm pretty sure it's going to wash out pretty quickly but I think I'm liking it."
Rather than using a semi-permanent or permanent box hair dye, Mellencamp Arroyave applied the Overtone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner, which deposits color directly on the hair without any bleach or lightener in the formula.
Once the star finished coloring her hair in the shower and showed it off to her husband Edwin Arroyave and son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7 , everyone had some funny thoughts.
"And while @tedwinator said it looked “hawt” Cruz said I looked crazy 😜 Whose side are you on?," Mellencamp Arroyave said.
The RHOBH star explained that giving birth to 2-month-old daughter Dove inspired her to make the color change. "After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink!" she wrote on Instagram.
A week after giving birth, Mellencamp Arroyave shared a series of sweet photos and videos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.
She also revealed her “postpartum reality” on Instagram three days after welcoming Dove.
“It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share,” Mellencamp Arroyave wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black bra and underwear. “It is tears of joy watching Edwin light up when he’s with her.”