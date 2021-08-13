Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

See Taylor Zakhar Perez Get His Skin Ready for The Kissing Booth 3 Premiere Party

For actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, taking care of his skin is a top priority. So when he invited some close friends and family over to celebrate the premiere of his new Netflix flick, The Kissing Booth 3, Perez carved out time to get himself ready and brought PEOPLE along to take a peek inside his grooming routine.

It's no surprise that Perez loves a good shave (after cleansing his skin with the Clarins Gentle Renewing Cleansing Mousse, of course). But the 29-year-old actor is all about doing different skin treatments too.

Like many of us, Perez deals with pesky under-eye bags, so he taps in the Clarins Total Eye Lift cream to feel rejuvenated. "I stay up super late and my eyes are puffy in the morning," Perez tells PEOPLE. "Especially guys, get an eye cream dudes!"

He even loves using a jade roller. "This is kind of weird thing to do but if you have a puffy face from staying up at night or drinking, it's like a little massage for your face," Perez says. "Put it in the freezer. I dig it."

Want to see the rest of the ways Perez gets ready? Check out the actor's entire routine — including all of his go-to products — in the video below.