Taylor Swift Steps Out in LBD for Hangout with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and HAIM: See Their G.N.O. Looks!

Taylor Swift and her squad are endgame.

Amidst her sold-out Eras Tour, which resumes this weekend in Houston, the 12-time Grammy winner was spotted on a girls' night out in New York City with friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and musician sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

The crew appeared to be rallying behind the Midnights artist following the news of her recent split from Joe Alwyn, with whom she was in a relationship for six years. And the famous group showed out in style.

Swift, 33, opted to wear a mini spaghetti-strap dress with a silver chain on the skirt, seemingly "dressing for revenge" after the breakup. She teamed the LBD with black loafers, a maroon handbag with gold hardware by Stella McCartney, sunglasses and, of course, her signature red lipstick.

Hadid and Lively went for a relaxed style vibe, with the Next in Fashion co-host sporting a denim-on-denim outfit with sneakers and the Gossip Girl alum wearing loose-fitted jeans, a black T-shirt, gold necklace and stilettos.

Meanwhile, the HAIM sisters decided on coordinating leather looks — Alana also in a little black dress and oversize moto jacket, Danielle in a mini and tailored zip-up and Este in a short dress and camel overcoat. All three rocked knee-high boots.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID

Since separating from the Conversations with Friends actor, caused by "differences in their personalities," a source close to the two told PEOPLE, Swift has been spotted out in the Big Apple on multiple occasions.

On Wednesday, the Miss Americana star enjoyed a dinner date with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who seemingly unfollowed Alwyn, 32, on Instagram, as spotted by DeuxMoi and observant fans.

Earlier this month, the "Karma" singer donned an extra sparkly going-out look.

While grabbing dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley blocks away from Cornelia Street in New York City (referenced on her 2019 album Lover), Swift wore jeans with a butterfly-cutout accented with rhinestones. She accessorized with a bejeweled handbag and high-heel Mary Janes.

An insider close to Swift and Alwyn noted that they remain on amicable terms, telling PEOPLE: "They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," adding, "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."