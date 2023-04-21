Taylor Swift Steps Out in LBD for Hangout with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and HAIM: See Their G.N.O. Looks!

The Midnights singer and her famous friends were photographed on a girls’ night out in New York City following Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 02:05 PM
Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. Photo: BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and her squad are endgame.

Amidst her sold-out Eras Tour, which resumes this weekend in Houston, the 12-time Grammy winner was spotted on a girls' night out in New York City with friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and musician sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

The crew appeared to be rallying behind the Midnights artist following the news of her recent split from Joe Alwyn, with whom she was in a relationship for six years. And the famous group showed out in style.

Swift, 33, opted to wear a mini spaghetti-strap dress with a silver chain on the skirt, seemingly "dressing for revenge" after the breakup. She teamed the LBD with black loafers, a maroon handbag with gold hardware by Stella McCartney, sunglasses and, of course, her signature red lipstick.

Hadid and Lively went for a relaxed style vibe, with the Next in Fashion co-host sporting a denim-on-denim outfit with sneakers and the Gossip Girl alum wearing loose-fitted jeans, a black T-shirt, gold necklace and stilettos.

Meanwhile, the HAIM sisters decided on coordinating leather looks — Alana also in a little black dress and oversize moto jacket, Danielle in a mini and tailored zip-up and Este in a short dress and camel overcoat. All three rocked knee-high boots.

Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID

Since separating from the Conversations with Friends actor, caused by "differences in their personalities," a source close to the two told PEOPLE, Swift has been spotted out in the Big Apple on multiple occasions.

On Wednesday, the Miss Americana star enjoyed a dinner date with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who seemingly unfollowed Alwyn, 32, on Instagram, as spotted by DeuxMoi and observant fans.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the "Karma" singer donned an extra sparkly going-out look.

While grabbing dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley blocks away from Cornelia Street in New York City (referenced on her 2019 album Lover), Swift wore jeans with a butterfly-cutout accented with rhinestones. She accessorized with a bejeweled handbag and high-heel Mary Janes.

An insider close to Swift and Alwyn noted that they remain on amicable terms, telling PEOPLE: "They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," adding, "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

Related Articles
lizzo
Lizzo Gives Her Makeup Artist the Day Off and Shows Her Own Beauty Skills: 'I'm Getting Nervous'
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Celebrates Day 1 of Her Wedding Weekend with 'a Little Pool Hang' with Friends
Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Taylor Swift Is Dressed for Revenge on Girls' Night with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Haim Sisters
Ryan Reynolds; Taylor Swift; Austin Swift
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin and Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Unfollow Joe Alwyn on Instagram After Breakup
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber Says She's Experienced 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever' in 2023
US singer Lourdes Leon arrives for the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023, in New York City. - H&M announced in March 2023 its Mugler collaborative collection, slated to launch in stores and online on May 11, 2023.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Her Inner 'Temptress' in Daring Cutout Catsuit 
TAYLOR SWIFT
Animal Shelter Honors Taylor Swift Eras Tour by Reducing Cat Adoption Fee to $13
shawn mendes; selena gomez; timothee chalamet
This $4 Hanes Tank Top Looks Just Like the Ones Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Timothée Chalamet Are Wearing
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Picture Shared By 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Photo Shared by 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Stands By Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit She Wore to Jingle Ball: 'I Felt Cool'
Cardi B Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Feb 2023 Wearing Roberto Cavalli, Custom
Cardi B Shows Off All Her Curves — and Her Back Tattoo! — in a Body-Hugging Dress
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.
Nick Jonas References Hit Song 'Burnin' Up' While Gushing Over Wife Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Red Dress 
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - 4/18/23 - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host “Live with Kelly and Mark” airing weekdays in syndication. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment) JENNA JOHNSON, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY, KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Kelly Ripa Flawlessly Handles a Minor Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing on 'Live' : 'Who Cares?'
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez Puts on a Leggy Display in Eye-Catching Cobalt Blue Gown for 'The Mother' Press Day 
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconceptions' About Why She Got Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Regret It'
he Rock at the Oscars; Ben Affleck at L.A. 'Air' Premiere; Donald Glover at GQ Global Creativity Awards
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Dressing Hollywood's Hottest Men: They're 'Down to Play'