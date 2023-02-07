Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Gives a Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn by Wearing His Jacket to Grammys Afterparty Following Sunday's award show, the singer sported a black leather jacket that belongs to her British beau By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 10:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: tiktok; muna/instagram Taylor Swift is keeping Joe Alwyn close by stealing his style. Following Sunday's 2023 Grammys, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated her best music video win by slipping into a leather jacket that came straight from her 31-year-old boyfriend's wardrobe. The distinct bomber from Celine features zip embellishment and retails for $4,400. Swift dressed up the casual accessory by wearing a short, 1970s-inspired green sequin dress. How Stars Celebrated at the Grammys 2023 Afterparties Alwyn last wore the jacket while visiting PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio. He kept the leather jacket on through multiple interviews at TIFF where he spoke about the film Catherine Called Birdy, based on the popular 1994 book of the same name. Swift followed suit by also keeping the jacket on for every fun selfie and photo taken after Sunday's award show. Some of the night's photos included a picture with country singer Kelsea Ballerini and FLETCHER (née Cari Elise Fletcher), in which Swift looked over her shoulder as the trio posed in the middle of a long, white hallway. In a separate set of Instagram carousel photos, she took various snaps with indie pop band Muna, who will be one of her opening acts for the upcoming Eras Tour. The sweet nod to her boyfriend comes after the couple began their relationship in 2017. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline Ben Trivett Last year, Alwyn spoke about the possibility of marrying Swift in an interview for WSJ. Magazine's May issue. "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," quipped the English actor. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say," he added. Updated by Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. learn more