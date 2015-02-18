Taylor Swift Wears 5 Outfits in 12 Hours (and Finally Makes a Special Fashion Week Cameo with Karlie Kloss)

While her model friends were hitting the catwalk Tuesday, Taylor Swift put on a fashion show of her own. The singer stepped out in five different ensembles, setting some kind of personal record. (Warning: Her wardrobe choices might give you the urge to shop.)

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty; Raymond Hall/GC; XactpiX/Splash News Online; James Devaney/GC

For an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swift selected a color-block Sachin & Babi jumpsuit and red patent-leather pumps. But of course she had to pull a quick change for her jumbotron dance-off skit with Jimmy, throwing on a New York Knicks jersey and some more comfortable footwear. (Note: She also changed into Ranger gear for the “NYC Fan Dance Cam” number.)

Earlier in the day, Swift left her N.Y.C. apartment looking like one of Olivia Pope’s gladiators in an ivory coat, black opaques and a plum Valextra purse. Where was she going? Probably a very chic lunch date.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kendall! Karlie! All the best star-studded snaps from New York Fashion Week

As for our favorite look of the day, the singer accompanied her best friend Karlie Kloss to the Oscar de la Renta show in an embellished red dress, navy Max Mara coat, Edie Parker clutch and T-strap heels. “I felt very lucky to be at the Oscar de la Renta show today,” she shared on Instagram, adding, “It was comforting to be in a room of people who miss him as much as I do, and will continue to celebrate his legacy for years to come.”

Finally, Swift ended the night in a chic camel coat by Shoshanna, patterned tights and her favorite shoes for dinner at celeb-loved N.Y.C. restaurant The Spotted Pig.

Which look is your favorite? Do you like Swift’s lady-like style? Share your thoughts below.

–Brittany Talarico