Taylor Swift Hilariously Embraces Minor Wardrobe Malfunction at Tampa Eras Show: 'I End Up in Crisis'

Even during a costume crisis, Taylor Swift is still bejeweled.

During her Eras Tour concert at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (her first onstage appearance since the announcement of her split from Joe Alwyn), the 12-time Grammy winner saw her garter break in the midst of her performance of "Lavender Haze," which she later fixed during "Anti-Hero."

In a TikTok video shared by a fan account, Swift walks towards her background singers and lifts up the hem of her sequin Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dress to show them that the belt around her leg had snapped off.

But Swift handled the gaffe in "Style."

After mouthing a few words to the two women, she continues with her lines while the singers help detach the garter from the dress and ultimately take it off. At the same time, Swift happens to reach the point in the song with the lyric, "I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)," to which she hilariously nodded along while throwing her arm up in the air.

The sexy and sparkly accessory makes an appearance during the Midnights portion of her setlist.

During the segment, Swift switches out the oversize one-piece for a blue Zuhair Murad bodysuit, covered in blue crystals and beaded fringe, that fully shows off the garter belt for songs "Bejeweled," "Vigilante S---" and the finale track "Karma."

Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty

Thursday's show marks Swift's return to the stadium stage after news broke of her breakup with the Conversation with Friends actor this month.

Between songs, the singer welcomed the crowd, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

On April 8, a source close to the pair confirmed to PEOPLE that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32 — both of whom mostly kept their six-year relationship hidden from the public eye — had gone their separate ways.

Just a couple days later, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the separation was not "dramatic" and was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.