Taylor Swift Hilariously Embraces Minor Wardrobe Malfunction at Tampa Eras Show: 'I End Up in Crisis'

She totally handled it like a pro

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 12:58 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Taylor Swift. Photo: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty

Even during a costume crisis, Taylor Swift is still bejeweled.

During her Eras Tour concert at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (her first onstage appearance since the announcement of her split from Joe Alwyn), the 12-time Grammy winner saw her garter break in the midst of her performance of "Lavender Haze," which she later fixed during "Anti-Hero."

In a TikTok video shared by a fan account, Swift walks towards her background singers and lifts up the hem of her sequin Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dress to show them that the belt around her leg had snapped off.

But Swift handled the gaffe in "Style."

After mouthing a few words to the two women, she continues with her lines while the singers help detach the garter from the dress and ultimately take it off. At the same time, Swift happens to reach the point in the song with the lyric, "I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)," to which she hilariously nodded along while throwing her arm up in the air.

The sexy and sparkly accessory makes an appearance during the Midnights portion of her setlist.

During the segment, Swift switches out the oversize one-piece for a blue Zuhair Murad bodysuit, covered in blue crystals and beaded fringe, that fully shows off the garter belt for songs "Bejeweled," "Vigilante S---" and the finale track "Karma."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty

Thursday's show marks Swift's return to the stadium stage after news broke of her breakup with the Conversation with Friends actor this month.

Between songs, the singer welcomed the crowd, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

On April 8, a source close to the pair confirmed to PEOPLE that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32 — both of whom mostly kept their six-year relationship hidden from the public eye — had gone their separate ways.

Just a couple days later, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the separation was not "dramatic" and was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Provides Over 125,000 Meals to Florida Food Bank with Donation Before Eras Tour Stop
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift Added Breakup Song 'The 1' to Eras Tour Set List a Week Before Joe Alwyn Split News
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Breakup: Everything We Know
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Joe Alwyn attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's 'Differences' That Led to Their Breakup: Sources (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift tour outfits
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits, from Her Versace Bodysuit to Her Roberto Cavalli Dress
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Grabbed Dinner Near Cornelia Street in a No-Fuss Spring Outfit You Can Recreate for Under $100 
No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week
Fact Check: No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Spotted Out and About for the First Time Since News of Joe Alwyn Breakup
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp75DT3rs57/. Laura Dern/Instagram
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing Her Next Re-Recording with Her Eras Tour Costume
Taylor Swift's stage dive during her concert
Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving from Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift Channels Grace Jones in Bejeweled Look at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
See the Viral Moment Taylor Swift's Hair Defied Gravity During Her Eras Tour Show
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment