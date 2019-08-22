Here's Every Look Taylor Swift Has Ever Worn to the MTV Video Music Awards

After a four-year hiatus from the awards show, Swift will be performing at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Here's a look back at all of her VMAs fashion from 2008 to now
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 22, 2019 12:00 PM

2008

While working the carpet for MTV News at the 2008 Video Music Awards, Swift wore a gorgeous, gold dress that looked like something out of The Great Gatsby

2008

Swift went simple for the red carpet at the 2008 VMAs, choosing a structured, ballet-inspired dress and strappy gold heels. 

2008

Back in 2008, Swift was all about wearing her hair big and curly. 

2009

For her second VMAs in 2009, Swift chose an elegant sequined gown. 

2009

She went for classic winged liner and a red lip to complement her updo. 

2009

The singer was rocking the look when she won best female video and was famously interrupted on stage by Kanye West.

2009

She went on to perform her hit song “You Belong with Me” on a subway and then live outside of Radio City Music Hall wearing this red number. 

2009

She would wear that same red dress on stage when Beyoncé invited her up to finish her acceptance speech after winning video of the year.

2010

The next year, Swift showed up at the VMAs and debuted her song, “Innocent,” which is said to be about Kanye West. She wore a white dress and went barefoot for the occasion. 

2012

Nothing like an all-white power suit to show the red carpet who’s boss. 

2012

There’s that signature red lip! But this time, Swift’s hair was straight and she had bangs.

2012

Swift performed “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in a striped top and short shorts. 

2013

Swift went Old Hollywood glam in a navy gown with a plunging neckline. 

2013

She sported her signature red lip along with 1920s pin curls.

2014

We knew she was trouble when she walked in! Swift wore a blue, long-sleeved romper on the carpet in 2014. 

2014

Her blunt bob and blue smokey eyes complemented her new, edgier look. 

2014

Swift taught us all how to “Shake It Off” when she performed her hit song off of 1989 in a sequined, fringe two-piece. 

2015

Swift’s midriff-baring sequined houndstooth set that she wore on the carpet in 2015 was a clear departure from her typical look. 

2015

Check out that dramatic, smokey eye up close. 

2015

Swift performed “The Night Is Still Young” with Nicki Minaj and then finished out her performance with “Bad Blood” in a red, sequined mini-dress. 

