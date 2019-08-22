2008
While working the carpet for MTV News at the 2008 Video Music Awards, Swift wore a gorgeous, gold dress that looked like something out of The Great Gatsby.
2008
Swift went simple for the red carpet at the 2008 VMAs, choosing a structured, ballet-inspired dress and strappy gold heels.
2008
Back in 2008, Swift was all about wearing her hair big and curly.
2009
For her second VMAs in 2009, Swift chose an elegant sequined gown.
2009
She went for classic winged liner and a red lip to complement her updo.
2009
The singer was rocking the look when she won best female video and was famously interrupted on stage by Kanye West.
2009
She went on to perform her hit song “You Belong with Me” on a subway and then live outside of Radio City Music Hall wearing this red number.
2009
She would wear that same red dress on stage when Beyoncé invited her up to finish her acceptance speech after winning video of the year.
2010
The next year, Swift showed up at the VMAs and debuted her song, “Innocent,” which is said to be about Kanye West. She wore a white dress and went barefoot for the occasion.
2012
Nothing like an all-white power suit to show the red carpet who’s boss.
2012
There’s that signature red lip! But this time, Swift’s hair was straight and she had bangs.
2012
Swift performed “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in a striped top and short shorts.
2013
Swift went Old Hollywood glam in a navy gown with a plunging neckline.
2013
She sported her signature red lip along with 1920s pin curls.
2014
We knew she was trouble when she walked in! Swift wore a blue, long-sleeved romper on the carpet in 2014.
2014
Her blunt bob and blue smokey eyes complemented her new, edgier look.
2014
Swift taught us all how to “Shake It Off” when she performed her hit song off of 1989 in a sequined, fringe two-piece.
2015
Swift’s midriff-baring sequined houndstooth set that she wore on the carpet in 2015 was a clear departure from her typical look.
2015
Check out that dramatic, smokey eye up close.
2015
Swift performed “The Night Is Still Young” with Nicki Minaj and then finished out her performance with “Bad Blood” in a red, sequined mini-dress.