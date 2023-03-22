Taylor Swift's Louboutin Loafers for the Eras Tour Cost $995, but This Similar Pair Is Going for Just $80

She swaps her sparkly leather boots for this celeb-loved shoe mid-show

Taylor Swift Loafers Tout
The Eras Tour is officially underway, and Taylor Swift is not disappointing fans.

Last weekend, the "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off her highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona, wearing 16 outfits throughout the 44-song setlist. Most of Swift's sparkly, colorful costumes were paired with bejeweled boots by Christian Louboutin, easily identifiable thanks to the brand's signature red bottoms.

Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

But during the Red era portion of the show, Swift switched up her footwear. As she sang hit songs like "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble," the 12-time Grammy winner wore black leather loafers, also by Christian Louboutin. We can't see ourselves strutting down the sidewalk in Swift's custom knee-high rhinestone boots any time soon, but we can envision wearing similar lug sole loafers.

Swift's designer loafers cost $995, but you don't need an iconic pop star's tour wardrobe budget to try the style on for size. We rounded up similar black lug sole loafers that never go out of style (see what we did there?) starting at $80.

Black Loafers Inspired by Taylor Swift

Although Swift did wear loafers and oxfords a lot back in 2012, plenty of celebs are still wearing the preppy shoe now. Hailey Bieber wears this Vagabond pair on repeat and Kendall Jenner wore a flatter pair from The Row recently. Loafers look polished and sleek but are still comfortable for all-day wear at the office with jeans and blazers or trousers and sweaters.

These Steve Madden loafers feature a trendy gold strap and chunky lug sole that makes them extra comfy — and they're on sale for $80 right now.

Taylor Swift Loafers
Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafer, $79.97 (orig. $99.95); stevemadden.com

If you prefer a plain upper, these penny loafers by Nine West include a similar chunky heel, but a sleek design everywhere else. Reach new heights with these Steve Madden platform loafers or opt for a flatter pair like these supportive Dr. Scholl's loafers.

Take a page of Taylor Swift's book and add a pair of black loafers to your spring shoe rack — and maybe even wear them to her Eras Tour if you're lucky enough to score tickets. They'll likely keep you comfortable for 3 hours and 13 minutes of dancing.

Taylor Swift Loafers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nine West Maibel Platform Penny Loafer, $89; nordstrom.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Delco Black Box Loafer, $89.99 (orig. $129.95); stevemadden.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Mistor Black Leather Loafer, $99.95; stevemadden.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Dr. Scholls

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Faxon Loafer, $100; drschollsshoes.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Zappos

Buy It! Naturalizer Sawyer, $109.99; zappos.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer, $150; nordstrom.com

Taylor Swift Loafers
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Bradley Lug Sole Loafer in Black Leather, $158; madewell.com

