Taylor Swift Teases New 'Willow' Music Video in Ethereal White Dress and Bridal Headpiece

Taylor Swift, who released her last album folklore in July, will drop her ninth studio album evermore at midnight

When Taylor Swift announced that her ninth studio album is being released tonight, she told her fans it will be a "sister album" to her July drop, forklore. And from the glimpse of her new music video teaser, it looks like that soft prairie aesthetic from the folklore era will represent this chapter of the story as well.

On Thursday morning, the superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a cream-colored Zimmerman dress that features a sheer overlay, dainty lace embroidery and a bow-embellished strap as she teased the release of her music video for "willow."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Swift wears her signature red lipstick with her hair styled in a French braid accessorized with a Jennifer Behr bridal headpiece ($1,225; jenniferbehr.com). The "Priscilla" tiara features hand-painted flowers with a Swarovski crystal in the center.

In the caption, she revealed that the video will drop at the same time as the album, at midnight ET.

"Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos," she wrote, thanking several people including cinematographers, producers and editors.

Image zoom Credit: Beth Garrabrant

She continued: "Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions 🧙‍♀‍"

Image zoom Credit: Beth Garrabrant

By now, the singer's "Swifties" are experts at spotting (and decoding!) possible hidden messages in her lyrics, music videos and social media posts. So it's no surprise that fans are already speculating on Twitter about the implications of her wearing a white dress.

"Anyone else think this really looks like a wedding dress?" one person tweeted. "EXCUSE ME MA’AM IS THAT A WEDDING DRESS," a second asked.

Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since the fall of 2016, which she confirmed in a diary entry from the deluxe edition of her album Lover.

While the two have kept their relationship private, Alwyn made a brief appearance in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana in which the “Blank Space” singer ran into the actor’s arms before they walked around backstage following one of her concerts.

She also opened up about maintaining a "real life" with Alwyn during a conversation with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone's latest cover story as part of their Musicians on Musicians issue.

While discussing her song "Peace" off the album folklore — which McCartney noted was a track he enjoyed — Swift revealed that the song was one "more rooted" in her personal life.

"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," she told McCartney during their October chat.

Image zoom Credit: Beth Garrabrant

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she added.

On Thursday, Swift first announced the news of her new album evermore alongside a photo of herself wearing a wool Stella McCartney coat and a French braid.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I’ve never done this before," she continued. "In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Swift, who recently released a Disney+ special about the making of folklore, said she "loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales."

"I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," she said.