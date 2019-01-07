Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Golden Globes Appearance to Present and Support Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have kept a low profile since they first began dating, so fans were excited when pop star came out to support her man at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in L.A. Sunday night.

Although Alwyn briefly walked the carpet solo, Swift was spotted sneaking inside the venue during the awards show.

Shortly after, Swift presented the awards for best original score and best original song in a motion picture alongside Idris Elba. She looked glamorous in a strapless black sequin Atelier Versace gown, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry and her signature bold red lip.

During the red carpet, Swift sent a special message to congratulate Elisabeth Moss on her nomination for best actress in a drama television series.

“Hey it’s Taylor,” Swift said in the video. “I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you’re shooting Handmaid’s Tale because I’m a huge fan, I’m obsessed with the show.”

Alwyn stars as Samuel Masham in the 18th century historical comedy drama The Favourite, which earned five Golden Globe nominations this year, including best motion picture in a musical or comedy and best screenplay for a motion picture.

Swift encouraged her fans to support Alwyn when the film hit theaters over Thanksgiving weekend.

“The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow,” she wrote to her 113 million Instagram followers. Swift also joined Alwyn at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Nov. 16.

“Taylor showed up at the afterparty and stayed until the end with Joe,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She and Emma Stone were chatting up a storm. Taylor just stayed by Joe’s side the whole night.”

Alwyn’s been just as supportive of Swift’s career as she is of his — the actor’s been by the pop star’s side throughout her entire worldwide Reputation tour.

Although the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the Favourite actor shared a few details in an interview with British Vogue last fall.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the British actor said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In late Aug. 2018, they were photographed holding hands on a rare public outing in London just one month after they retreated to Turks and Caicos for a luxurious vacation.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Swift. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.