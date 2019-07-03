Taylor Swift Posted a Selfie Wearing the Coolest Sunglasses — and We Found the Perfect Dupes

Complete the look with red lipstick, a gold necklace, and tousled waves, too
Believe it or not, Taylor Swift has more on the horizon than the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23. In an Instagram Live video last month, the 29-year-old pop star announced to fans that she will soon be unveiling a collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney.
No official release date has been announced for the collection, but a recent selfie she posted showed off a pair of sold-out sunglasses from the brand. In the photo, Swift showed off the glasses while wearing a sundress, a thin gold necklace, a matte red lip and her signature tousled blonde hair — the result is a classically put-together summer outfit. If the retro-style sunnies are any indication of what Swift has dreamt up with McCartney, fans have a lot to look forward to.
RELATED: From Country Cutie to Butterfly Beauty! See Taylor Swift’s Style Through Her Musical Eras
Swift has long been a fan of the boho look, and the way she styled her sunglasses fully reflects that. You can shop tons of similar styles on Amazon while you await the arrival of her collection with McCartney — check out our top picks for Swift-esque accessories below.
Sunglasses
Buy It! Classic Retro Polarized Sunglasses, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Classic Horn Rimmed Semi Rimless Polarized Sunglasses, $10.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Retro Polarized Sunglasses Half Frame, Semi Rimless, $33.99; amazon.com
Gold Necklaces
Buy It! Multilayer Choker Long Chain Tassel Pendant Necklace, $7.99; amazon.com
Buy It! 18K Gold Chain Y-Shaped Necklace, $11.99; amazon.com
Buy It! MiaBella 18K Yellow Gold Plated Italian Beaded Ball Necklace, 60″, $21.80; amazon.com
Red Lipsticks
Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, British Red, $5.99 (orig. $8.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Maybelline New York Color Sensational Red Lipstick Matte Lipstick, Siren in Scarlet, $5.24 (orig. $5.52); amazon.com
Buy It! Milani Color Statement Lipstick, Best Red, $4.79 (orig. $5.99); amazon.com
Salt Sprays for Tousled Hair
Buy It! Not Your Mother’s 2 Piece Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray, $9.48; amazon.com
Buy It! Amika Bushwick Beach No Salt Wave Spray, $25; amazon.com
Buy It! Davines This is a Sea Salt Spray, $28; amazon.com