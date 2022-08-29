Taylor Swift Steps Out in Starry Moschino Romper After History-Making Night at VMAs

Taylor Swift had a star-soaked night on Sunday, in more ways than one!

The singer, 32, followed up her history-making night at the MTV VMAs — and the news of her new album — with a visit to the Republic Records MTV VMAs after party at the Fleur Room in New York City, where she dazzled in a Moschino mini romper.

Her royal blue number featured an iridescent starry motif and heart-shaped neckline and spaghetti straps, both outlined in bejeweled accents. Swift complemented the ensemble with a white fluffy coat and matching silver platform heels.

Swift let her hair down somewhere along the ride from Newark, New Jersey, where the awards show took place earlier in the night at the Prudential Center. For most of the evening, she donned a different look — a flapper-style, crystal chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta dress, which she paired with chandelier crystal Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and her signature red lip and cat eye.

After a two-year absence from the VMAs, Swift had a big night, taking home three awards including video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

That makes her the fourth-most decorated ever in the history of the show.

She also became the first artist to win video of the year three times, having previously taken home the award for "Bad Blood" (featuring Kendrick Lamar, 2015) and "You Need to Calm Down" (2019). Swift now has 14 career VMAs, behind Beyoncé (29), Madonna (20) and Lady Gaga (18), per the publication.

But the biggest award may have gone to Swifties, when the singer-songwriter alluded to her new album drop after accepting the video of the year award.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," Swift said at the podium. "And I will tell you more at midnight."

Later, on Instagram, Swift was true to her word, posting confirmation of her 10th album.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture featuring the cover of the 13-track album.

The forthcoming album marks Swift's first full-length set of new material since 2021's Evermore and first overall release since Red (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her fourth album, 2012's Red, which spawned her latest Billboard Hot 100-topping hit single, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

In June, Swift released a haunting ballad titled "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing — three months after previewing the song in the Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring film's trailer.