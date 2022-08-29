Taylor Swift Steps Out in Starry Moschino Romper After History-Making Night at VMAs

The singer-songwriter took home three awards at Sunday night's VMAs, and then followed it up hours later with the surprise announcement of her 10th album, Midnights

By
Published on August 29, 2022 09:16 AM
Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift had a star-soaked night on Sunday, in more ways than one!

The singer, 32, followed up her history-making night at the MTV VMAs — and the news of her new album — with a visit to the Republic Records MTV VMAs after party at the Fleur Room in New York City, where she dazzled in a Moschino mini romper.

Her royal blue number featured an iridescent starry motif and heart-shaped neckline and spaghetti straps, both outlined in bejeweled accents. Swift complemented the ensemble with a white fluffy coat and matching silver platform heels.

Swift let her hair down somewhere along the ride from Newark, New Jersey, where the awards show took place earlier in the night at the Prudential Center. For most of the evening, she donned a different look — a flapper-style, crystal chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta dress, which she paired with chandelier crystal Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and her signature red lip and cat eye.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

After a two-year absence from the VMAs, Swift had a big night, taking home three awards including video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

That makes her the fourth-most decorated ever in the history of the show.

She also became the first artist to win video of the year three times, having previously taken home the award for "Bad Blood" (featuring Kendrick Lamar, 2015) and "You Need to Calm Down" (2019). Swift now has 14 career VMAs, behind Beyoncé (29), Madonna (20) and Lady Gaga (18), per the publication.

But the biggest award may have gone to Swifties, when the singer-songwriter alluded to her new album drop after accepting the video of the year award.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," Swift said at the podium. "And I will tell you more at midnight."

Later, on Instagram, Swift was true to her word, posting confirmation of her 10th album.

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture featuring the cover of the 13-track album.

The forthcoming album marks Swift's first full-length set of new material since 2021's Evermore and first overall release since Red (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her fourth album, 2012's Red, which spawned her latest Billboard Hot 100-topping hit single, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

In June, Swift released a haunting ballad titled "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing — three months after previewing the song in the Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring film's trailer.

Related Articles
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, N. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Taylor Swift Shares Details on Upcoming 'Midnights' Album: 'The Stories of 13 Sleepless Nights'
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
She's a Mirrorball! See Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicki Minaj Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in 2 Dazzling Head-to-Toe Pink Outfits
Bad Bunny MTV VMAs performance
Bad Bunny Shares a Smooch with Male Backup Dancer During His 2022 VMAs Performance
Taylor Swift Delivers New York University 2022 Commencement Address at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2022 in New York City.
University of Texas at Austin Announces New 'Taylor Swift Songbook' Course: 'Are You Ready for It?'
Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner
Nicki Minaj Advocates for Mental Health as She Receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Lizzo Brings the High-Fashion Drama in Black Gown and Matching Lipstick at the 2022 VMAs
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Make Couple Debut at 2022 VMAs: 'I'm Into MILFs'