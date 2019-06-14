Taylor Swift‘s teaming up with one of the biggest designers in the business for a brand new fashion collaboration.

The pop star, 29, announced in an Instagram Live question-and-answer with fans Thursday that she’s partnering with British designer Stella McCartney to launch a capsule inspired by her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, which will be released on August 23.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much. I respect what she creates, how she creates it,” Swift said during the Instagram Live. “There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

Taylor Swift in Stella McCartney at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Swift’s modeled many of the designer’s pieces in the past year, from ethereal gowns to colorful accessories.

When the pop star accompanied boyfriend Joe Alwyn to the 2019 BAFTA Awards, she shared a photo on Instagram wearing a pale baby blue tulle gown. “thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss 😆,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift wearing rainbow Stella McCartney sneakers as she performs at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert.

Swift also completed her rainbow tie-dye look at the Wango Tango concert earlier this month with a matching pair of Stella McCartney sneakers (that you can purchase yourself!)

She’s also been fond of McCartney’s bags and carried a printed Stella McCartney backpack over one shoulder during day out in New York City last summer.

Taylor Swift carrying a Stella McCartney backpack while out in N.Y.C.

Swift noted that she gave McCartney a sneak peek at her new music to help inspire the pieces in the collection.

“She’s heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by the Lover album … I’m so excited about that, and really excited that she would want to collaborate in this way,” the star said during her Instagram Live.

The pop star’s already revealed in an interview with German outlet DPA, that her new album will include music with a political message.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Swift said, according to translations as reported by multiple outlets. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”