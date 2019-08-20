Taylor Swift Gives a First Look at Her Stella McCartney Collab: 'It's Been So Much Fun to Dream Up'

Taylor Swift‘s highly-anticipated new clothing collaboration with designer Stella McCartney is almost here — and the close friends are giving fans the first glimpse of their colorful new collection.

On Tuesday, the singer shared the entire lookbook on her website, which features an array of tie-dye and rainbow-colored T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and bags from their sustainable collection.

The cotton candy-colored looks are inspired by Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album, Lover (which will be released on Aug. 23) and available to shop at “The Lover Experience” pop-up shop in New York City on August 23-25. Many of the items contain her 18-song tracklist as well as lyrics from her new songs.

“It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover,” the singer captioned an Instagram photo with the designer. “Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop.”

According to Stella McCartney’s press release, the brand created two limited-edition pieces — a bomber jacket (retailing for $1,995) and handbag ($795) — that will be available at Stella McCartney’s London and New York City store on August 23rd, as well as will Swift’s pop-up shop.

While price points for the main line haven’t been announced yet, shoppers can get even more information when Swift and McCartney come together for a @YouTube Live event on Thursday, August 22 at 5 p.m. ET.

In June, the singer announced the news of the collaboration during an Instagram Live video.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much. I respect what she creates, how she creates it,” Swift said during the Instagram Live. “There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

Swift was spotted accompanying her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn to the 2019 BAFTA Awards in a pale baby blue tulle gown by the designer. And also performed on stage at the Wango Tango concert wearing a matching pair of Stella McCartney sneakers.

According to Vogue‘s September issue, the two met at one of Swift’s concerts in London.

“When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails, and talk about life,” Swift told Vogue. “So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs, and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?'”

McCartney was into the idea right away. “I couldn’t believe that my name is in a Taylor Swift song (what?!?) and after Taylor played me the entire album it gave me such incredible inspiration for the collaboration and it really revolved around the music,” she told the magazine. “When Taylor asked me, or even thought to come and do this with me, what I love is how we really complement each other in what we generate creatively together.”