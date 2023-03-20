See the Viral Moment Taylor Swift's Hair Defied Gravity During Her Eras Tour Show

You can always count on Taylor Swift to deliver a hair-raising performance.

The musician kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, with shows on Friday and Saturday and has already created several viral moments — including one with her hair.

While Swift was center stage Saturday at State Farm Stadium performing her hit song "I Knew You Were Trouble," fans in the stands were quick to realize something was different about the star's appearance.

After a handful of outfit changes, the static caused from the fabric, fog machines and performance made her blonde strands stand up straight while she was performing.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fans in the audience instantly snapped photos and videos of the hilarious moment. One such video shows the star belting the lyrics, "or anyone, or anything, yeahhhh" while bending backward with the top of her hair standing up on its own — almost appearing like horns.

After the clip was posted, fans were fast to share their opinions and memes about the hair-raising delivery.

One fan tweeted, "She's so cute at least we know her next album gonna be electrifying," and another agreed, saying, "That's what happens when you give an electrifying performance."

One user even saw it as a reference to her lyrics, "Lightning strikes every time she moves."

Others compared the hairdo to famous blondes like Machine Gun Kelly, Cynthia from Rugrats, and even saying, "it's giving" the Macaroni penguin from Happy Feet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

During the hilarious moment, Swift was seen in a bedazzled red and black bodysuit with a cutout crisscross neckline.

Swift also made several outfit changes during her two shows, wearing a variety of sequins, sparkles and dreamy fabrics.