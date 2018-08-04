Taylor Swift Shares Her Glittery Eyeshadow with Shawn Mendes in 'Perfect' Backstage Makeover

Look what Shawn Mendes made Taylor Swift do on Friday night.

The 19-year-old “Stitches” singer paid a visit to the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, where Swift's Reputation World Tour was playing the first of its two nights.

While hanging backstage with Swift and opening act Camila Cabello, Mendes wound up in the makeup chair, where he got a face full of Swift’s sparkly white glitter eyeshadow.

“This is pretty much the exact same show look [we do],” Swift told him in an Instagram Stories video of the makeover, which she labeled, “Shawn’s back and he’s glittery.”

Mendes, who wore a white T-shirt and black baseball cap, seemed happy with the look. “This is perfect,” he told Swift. “This is all I wanted, ever.”

Taylor putting glittery eyeshadow on @ShawnMendes backstage at #repTourToronto on her Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/9so7oD1VCx — Taylor Nation SG (@taylornationSG) August 4, 2018

RELATED: Hayley! Selena! Shawn! All the Surprise Guests on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

As fans know, Mendes and Swift’s friendship goes way back. He was even the Grammy winner’s first surprise guest on her tour back in May, performing his hit song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Swift danced and sang along with him, and even gave a nod to the name of her album reputation by pulling on the lapels of her jacket along to his lyrics, “You take me places that tear up my reputation.”

After the show, Swift shared a photo of herself and Mendes (who was her opening act for her 1989 World Tour) from soundcheck earlier in the day.

“Thank you @shawnmendes for surprising the Rose Bowl crowd tonight. YOU ARE THE GREATEST and I’m obsessed with everything I’ve heard from your new album,” she captioned the photo. “My 1989 tourmate came back!!!!”

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Extreme Harry Potter Obsession During Carpool Karaoke Ride — Watch

Meanwhile, Mendes is getting ready to perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The singer-songwriter, who made his debut as a VMA performer last summer, will be taking the stage once again to perform his hit single “In My Blood,” which has been nominated for three of the night’s awards including best pop video.

Logic and Ariana Grande will also be performing, with the latter taking the stage just three days after the release of her upcoming album Sweetener. Grande, 25, will sing her latest single “God Is a Woman.”

Jennifer Lopez will also be performing at the awards show, in addition to receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to honor her momentous mark on music.

Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is up for three awards, including best art direction, best editing, and best visual effects.