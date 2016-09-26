From minimal to major, see these celebs' new dos

Taylor Swift's Shag! Chrissy Teigen's Curls! See How the Stars Transformed Their Tresses Over the Weekend

While you were sipping your PSLs and shopping for cozy knits and booties this weekend (it’s officially fall, y’all!), your favorite celebs opted to switch up their hairstyles for the new season. From Taylor Swift‘s shaggy style to Chrissy Teigen‘s curly do, check out every mane change to kick off your fall hair inspo here.

It’s been quite a year for Swift’s strands. She dyed her sandy blonde hair a bright, platinum hue Before landing the cover of Vogue back in April. Then, once she and now-ex Tom Hiddleston kicked things off in June, she was back to her darker, dirty blonde color.

And now, the newly single star is back (and better than ever!) to her signature sandy shade, but this time with a fun, new cut. The layered chop was created by hairstylist Gareth Bromell, who referred to the style as a “new little shag.” And colorist Tracey Cunningham brought her blonde back. The result? A lighter, shaggier Swift.

Joining Tay in her weekend tress transformation is Chrissy Teigen, who added crazy (and curly!) length to her collarbone-length chop.

The model’s hairstylist Jen Atkin revealed the new style, which was lengthened via several inches of extensions by Priscilla Valles, on Instagram with the caption: “Back to her roots!”

During the same visit, colorist Tracey Cunningham (yes, she’s been busy!) lightened up Teigen’s strands with a warm honey hue, just in time for fall.

And lastly, Fergie revealed a dramatic new hairstyle while front row at Milan Fashion Week. The “M.I.L.F. $” singer, who chopped her waist-length tresses into a blunt lob earlier this year, is now rocking a much brighter blonde hue.

Fergie accessorized her platinum long bob with a season-appropriate #OOTD: a plaid coat, over-the-knee boots and a super-chic Karen Kane turtleneck. Bella!