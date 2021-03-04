"All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal," the "Drivers License" singer said of Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo Says 'Kindest Individual in the World' Taylor Swift Sent Her a Ring and Handwritten Note

Olivia Rodrigo is one step closer to making her dream collaboration a reality.

Less than one month after saying she would "love to be in a studio with Taylor [Swift] and thinks she is "such a genius," Rodrigo, 18, revealed that the Grammy winner, 31, sent her a handwritten note and a sentimental ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," the "Drivers License" hitmaker said during an interview with SiriusXM on Tuesday. "Actually, last night — like literally 12 hours ago — I got a package from her with this handwritten note."

Image zoom Credit: SirusXM

"And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote 'Red' and she wanted me to have one like it," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star said as she flashed a gold Cathy Waterman's "Love" ring ($3,200). (Swift wore a diamond-studded version for her Red album photoshoot in 2012, Page Six reports.)

"I truly like don't understand where she finds the time, first of all. Also, I feel so lucky that I was born at the right time to be able to look up to someone like her," Rodrigo continued. "I think she's incredible. All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so so surreal."

On Valentine's Day, the rising star co-hosted Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and revealed just how much she adores the pop icon.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," she told the host. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

And when Mills, 31, mentioned a possible collaboration with the two fan-favorites, Rodrigo said, "That's the dream."

Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

"She's totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration," Rodrigo said of the star. "To have her blessing was really, really special."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress received what she calls Swift's blessing last month after announcing on Instagram that her latest single had reached No. 3 on Apple Music's chart, only behind two of Swift's songs.

When Rodrigo wrote that she was "in a puddle of tears" about her accomplishment, Swift responded, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud 💗👏."