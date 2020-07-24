The cream cable knit retails for $49 on store.taylorswift.com and is a replica of the one she wears in the memorable final scene of her new music video

Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair and Makeup for 'Cardigan' Video - and Is Selling That Now-Viral Sweater

Taylor Swift is working overtime for her millions of loyal fans.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner, 30, sent the Internet into a frenzy when she announced her surprise album Folklore, then released the record — and a whimsical music video for the lead single “Cardigan" — just a few hours later at midnight.

Luckily, this seasoned pro anticipated the hype (it is her eighth studio album, after all!). By the time the “Cardigan” music video dropped, Swift already had Folklore-themed merch ready to go and available for purchase on her website, store.taylorswift.com.

The collection includes a coffee mug, a keychain, an iPhone case and, much to the delight of Swifties everywhere, a replica of the sweater she wears in the final scene of the new music video.

The cream cable knit features three matte black buttons, dark gray trim, star embroidery on both arms and a patch with the name of the album on the left chest. It retails for $49 and comes with a digital copy of Folklore.

Aside from writing, recording and creating merch for the album, Swift was also busy doing her own glam for the video.

On Thursday, the star revealed in an Instagram post that she did her own hair, makeup and styling for the "Cardigan" music video to keep her team safely six-feet apart throughout the shoot.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂 " she captioned a still shot from "Cardigan."

The video opens with Swift wearing a nightgown and playing the piano next to the fire in a cozy cabin. The singer — who wrote and directed the music video — then discovers there is magic inside her piano and steps through into a forest where she plays atop a waterfall.

She lets her imagination run wild, falling into turbulent ocean via her piano stool. As she struggles to keep her head above water, Swift spots her piano and is able to pull herself back to safety.

Trying her luck one last time, Swift allows the piano to do its thing and she finds herself back in the same cabin.

Cold and wet, the star discovers one thing has changed — on the piano stool is an old oversized worn cardigan, as if it belonged to a lover, which she wraps around herself and finally feels safe and home.

In the credits, Swift gave a shoutout to the onset medics and the coronavirus compliance personnel who helped her and her crew stay safe as they filmed during a pandemic.

After releasing her video and her new album, Swift shared the inspiration behind the fairytale-like clip and record on Twitter.