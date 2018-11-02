Watch Taylor Swift Rip Off Her False Lashes 'Like a Boss' Mid-Performance During Reputation Tour

Seeing Taylor Swift fearlessly tear off her false eye lashes mid-performance during her Reputation Tour will end your week on a high note.

A fan captured the iconic moment as the pop star belted out “Don’t Blame Me” during her Sydney show Thursday night. As Swift sang the hit from Reputation in the pouring rain at ANZ Stadium, the pop icon nonchalantly grabbed one of her falsies, ripped it off her lid and tossed it into the audience without even a flinch.

📹 | Taylor pulling her wet fake eyelashes off tonight during Don’t Blame Me #repTourSydney (via @babyouremyqueen) pic.twitter.com/DTiP5uABDC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZMedia) November 2, 2018

“Yo she threw them like a boss, it’s like you done something bad and nope she’s not giving you a chance,” one fan tweeted after seeing the hilarious clip.

The singer thanked fans for coming out and sticking with her through the rain storm during Friday night’s show.

“FULL RAIN SHOW TONIGHT IN SYDNEY. We had the absolute time of our LIVES with you. It poured consistently for the first 90% of the show and we all got to jump around together in a storm, what a dream 😁 Love you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

Swift kicked off the Australian leg of her massive Reputation tour on Oct. 19, and will later head to New Zealand and Japan to continue her worldwide stage domination.

The star’s been so busy, she ultimately was forced to miss close friend Karlie Kloss’ upstate New York wedding on Oct. 18.

Hours after the supermodel revealed she and Joshua Kushner had tied the knot, the Grammy winner posted a hilarious Instagram story about the past “131,313 hours” of her life.

“I missed you guys so much!” wrote Swift on a selfie of herself announcing that she had landed in Australia. “Just flew 131,313 hours. Worth it. It is eleventy o clock in my brain. I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag. Still Ready 4 it.”

But even while halfway around the world, Swift’s been making a serious effort to get her fans out to vote in the upcoming midterm elections this Tuesday.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” she captioned a photo of herself with mom Andrea Swift as they hold American flags and showing theirsupport for Democratic Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

Swift added: “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”