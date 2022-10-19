Is Taylor Swift signaling her next re-recording with her latest fashion accessory? That's what fans are thinking following her latest outing in N.Y.C.

Ahead of the release of her album Midnights, the "Karma" singer and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were photographed on a walk in New York City on Oct. 17.

Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned a long-sleeved green sweater, blue jeans and glasses.

During their outing, Swift also carried a Tremont Leather Cross Body Bag by Ralph Lauren, which some Swifties have theorized could be a potential Easter egg about her next re-recording.

Per Taylor Swift Style, a fan-run style blog on the singer, the purse is one of the "oldest in [Swift's] collection and debuted back in October 2010," which is the same month Swift released Speak Now. Additionally, fans have noted that Swift's outfit bears a striking resemblance to looks she wore during her Speak Now era, including her gray tights.

TheImageDirect

Most recently, Swift announced the release week schedule for Midnights via social media, which included the drop at midnight on Friday, followed by a "special very chaotic surprise" at 3 a.m. EST. Fans have since thrown out a range of theories on TikTok about what the "surprise" is including a potential double album, a documentary or an announcement of her next re-recording.

Over the summer, Swift released merchandise themed around 1989 and Speak Now, on her website — prompting fans to speculate 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could be coming soon.

However, she later surprised fans when she announced that she would be dropping her tenth studio album, Midnights, during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs that August.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

While Swift is known for her intricate Easter eggs in music videos and lyrics, she has been known to tease new music in her clothing as well.

"Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry," she previously told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of her Lover album.

"This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else and people don't usually really find out this one immediately but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time."

Could Swift's simple purse mean Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is dropping soon? Guess fans we'll have to wait until 3 a.m. EST to find out!