Taylor Swift Can’t Stop Wearing Rainbow Dresses — Shop Her Look Starting at Just $69!

Taylor Swift has been dropping singles from her highly-anticipated seventh album, Lover (due Aug. 23), for months with hits such as “ME!” and her most recent song “You Need to Calm Down” topping the charts. Though the Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter has been in a bit of drama surrounding the acquisition of her music catalog by Scooter Braun, it’s her newfound sense of colorful fashion choices that have truly caught our eye.

From her gorgeous pastel purple mini dress by Raisa & Vanessa at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to the $635 Retrofête rainbow wrap dress she wore during a live ABC appearance in Nashville to her iridescent sequin romper at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, it’s clear that Swift is working it with her wardrobe of pastel rainbow hues. And what’s not to love about the colorful, happy, gorgeous palette? Rainbow colors have been trending for a few seasons now, and what better time to get inspired to rock a look like Swift’s than summer?

From sparkly sequined miniarkly sequined mini dresses that are perfect for summertime soirees to beach-ready rainbow frocks to colorful printed midi dresses that can be worn to the office (and happy hour!), we’ve picked out seven of our favorite rainbow dresses inspired by Taylor Swift’s colorful looks. Scroll down to shop Taylor’s exact rainbow Retrofête wrap dress and more of our prettiest picks — starting at just $69!

Buy It! Retrofête Gabrielle Striped Velvet-Trimmed Sequined Chiffon Mini Wrap Dress, $635; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! J.O.A. Rainbow Stripe Dress, $69; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Superdown Taylor Sequin Mini Dress, $72; revolve.com

Buy It! ASOS Design Pleated Glitter Rainbow Midi Tea Dress, $76; asos.com

Buy It! Saloni Anya Dress, $575; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Majorelle Costello Mini Dress, $168; revolve.com

Buy It! Rhode Ella Dress, $395; shopbop.com

Buy It! Endless Summer Hannah Dress, $189; revolve.com