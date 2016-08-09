Taylor Swift took a trip down memory lane this week — fashion style!

Perhaps inspired by her “Picture to Burn”-level relationship drama, the 26-year-old gave us “Early Taylor Swift” vibes in her cute denim onesie, minimal makeup and (gasp) curly natural texture.

The star was spotted out in N.Y.C. Monday in the cute frayed-hem Tularosa mini, a fresh face, floral Gucci sneakers, a chic Marni bag and damp curls — a hair texture she last rocked consistently back in about 2009, which, coincidentally, is the year that her Kanye feud began. (You read that right: She and Kanye have been escalating their cold war for seven years.)

In the intervening years she’s gotten a full makeover for Vogue (which includes the sleek bob she wears most days), enjoyed a shoe evolution and even co-hosted the Met Gala, but it’s nice to know Nashville Taylor still exists somewhere inside the star.

The denim ensemble wasn’t Swift’s only tango with 2009. Earlier in the day, she was seen wearing a phone case purse by Bandolier while stepping out in the city.

The outing comes days after Swift put on a performance with rapper Nelly at Karlie Kloss‘s 24th birthday bash in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The “Bad Blood” singer looked to be in high spirits during the day out despite the, well, bad blood that has plagued her in recent weeks.

Following her split from Calvin Harris, the singer found herself in the center of a media storm after she was revealed to be the writer of the Scottish DJ’s song, “This is What You Came For” — and after her ex sent out a string of tweets about her.

Just when the Harris drama seemed to be dying down, things heated back up again for Swift in the form of a headline-making Snapchat story posted by Kim Kardashian.