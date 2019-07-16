Attention, Taylor Swift Fans! Lover Gear Just Launched on Amazon for Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

If Taylor Swift’s performance at the Prime Day concert last week wasn’t enough to hold you over until her new album comes later this summer, we have some exciting news!

To celebrate Prime Day, Swift and Amazon teamed up to launch two new bundles of Lover-themed merchandise. While each bundle is a little different, both feature Taylor’s upcoming seventh album, Lover, and a combination of cute, colorful pieces that fans can wear to shows and concerts.

Shoppers can choose from two different sets, which are all Prime-eligible for members (or anyone who signs up for a 30-day trial). The long-sleeve bundle features a cozy soft pink tee, butterfly-clad pink socks, and a swirly “lover” straw. The short-sleeve bundle, on the other hand, features a cozy top, fries and burger cap, and collection of pins. Fans will instantly recognize motifs in the collection — from the pastel butterflies to the fries and burger pairing — from her recent “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Taylor Swift Lover Long Sleeve Tee Bundle

Buy It! Taylor Swift Lover Long Sleeve Tee Bundle, $103.99–$108.99; amazon.com

Taylor Swift Lover Short Sleeve Tee Bundle

Buy It! Taylor Swift Lover Short Sleeve Tee Bundle, $103.99–$108.99; amazon.com

The bundles were released just a few days after Taylor Swift’s performance at the Prime Day concert, which members can stream at home on Prime Video whenever they want. And at least for now, they’re exclusive to the retailer, making them the perfect accompaniment to your Prime Day shopping.

While many shoppers are extremely excited about the Prime Day sales launching around-the-clock, we have a feeling fans will go nuts over this new Lover gear. Let us be the first to say, you don’t need to calm down over this!