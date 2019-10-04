Taylor Swift Wears 'J' Initial Necklace (for Love Joe Alwyn?) in SNL Promo: Get the Look for Less!

Image zoom Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; Spotify

If the lyrics on Lover weren’t enough to convince you Taylor Swift is crazy about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, we’d say her favorite piece of jewelry should do the trick. The star just sported a “Delicate” (sorry) silver pendant for her Saturday Night Live promo alongside the show’s Oct. 5 host Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it appears to be the same one she’s been sporting for years.

The silver “J” pendant (thought to be this one from Tiffany & Co.) first made an appearance in 2017 when she served as a bridesmaid for BFF Abigail Anderson, after she had been rumored to be seeing Alwyn for a few months. It then was a staple of her Reputation promo tour style, and it made a prominent appearance in her vertical music video for “Delicate” (she touched it while singing the lyric “he must like me for me,” which sent Taylor’s fans into a frenzy). She also appeared to reference the jewelry in Reputation’s song “Call It What You Want,” singing “I want to wear his initial in a chain ’round my neck/ not because he owns me/but because he really knows me.” So yeah: the J necklace is serious business.

These days, she’s not keeping her infatuation quite so coded; the song “London Boy” makes it pretty clear who’s the object of her affection these days. It therefore stands to reason she’d sport his initial on national TV for all to see. If you’re ready to proudly proclaim your own romantic obsession (or just like the look and want to celebrate your own initial), check out similar styles below.

