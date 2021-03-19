Taylor Swift Handled a Tiny Wardrobe Malfunction on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Like a Total Pro
After winning album of the year, Taylor Swift returned to the Grammys red carpet to pose with her award while expertly down-playing a rip in her custom Oscar de la Renta dress
Every celeb has a wardrobe malfunction from time to time, whether at a glam event like Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Cannes Film Festival or during a TV appearance or like Khloé Kardashian's recent last-minute style switch-up before The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
But Taylor Swift so expertly "shook hers off" at the 2021 Grammys that we nearly missed her dress mishap on the red carpet.
The superstar, who was up for six nominations this year and took home a major win for album of the year, arrived wearing an ethereal long-sleeve custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress completely covered in various types of flower appliqués.
The dress, which was embroidered with pressed flowers that were "tacked on individually," was so "Delicate" that at some point along the night, a seam ripped under her right arm.
As she made her way back to the red carpet to pose with her award for her work on Forklore, a cutout was visible as she held up her prize. But being the ultimate pro that she is, she "Forgot That It Existed" as she smiled for the cameras.
It appears the tear happened after her epic win (as seen in photos of Swift taken earlier in the night) so it's possible the rip occurred as she celebrated on-stage with collaborators Laura Sisk, Jack Antonoff, Jonathan Low and Aaron Dessner.
No matter when or how the malfunction happened, Swift wrote on Instagram that she had "a marvelous time," sharing cute behind-the-scenes photos throughout the night.
Swift's Folklore fairytale dress was custom-created just for her, but the design was previously featured in the brand's Spring 2021 collection and currently retails for $8,990 at modaoperandi.com.
The superstar completed her Grammys look with a matching face mask, baby pink Christian Louboutin heels and Cathy Waterman jewelry, and kept her signature romantic esthetic in-tact throughout the night when she performed a medley of "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow" on the Grammys stage in ultra-romantic looks.
She wore a metallic blue and silver custom Etro dress and Cathy Waterman hairpiece to perform "Cardigan," then switched into a full-length golden-and-midnight blue floral print gown as she joined album collaborators Dessner and Antonoff to sing "August."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In addition to album of the year, Swift was also nominated for best pop vocal album for Forklore. The LP's lead single, "Cardigan," was also recognized in the song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. She snagged a nod in the best pop duo/group category for "Exile" and the best song written for a visual media for her work with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts."