Taylor Swift Made Grammys History in This $8,990 Floral-Embroidered Dress — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $28
Taylor Swift made history when she took home the Grammy award for album of the year on Sunday — she's the first female artist to have won the award three times. While Swift came away with a record-breaking trophy, we came away with some major inspiration for our spring wardrobes.
Swift wore a floral mini dress from Oscar de la Renta with a pair of Louboutin heels and Cathy Waterman jewelry to walk the red carpet and accept her award. She also covered up with a stylish matching floral face mask when necessary. Designed with long bell sleeves and a mock neck, the fitted mini dress features a colorful array of eye-catching embroidered flowers that are reminiscent of spring. (Meghan Markle and Jill Biden both recently wore lemon-print dresses from the same designer!)
Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress, $8,990; modaoperandi.com
As Miranda Priestly famously said in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Various flower motifs are emblazoned on practically every type of garment, from blouses to skirts to dresses. It's one of those perennial prints that can be worn pretty much every season, but is typically most popular in the spring, likely as it's a reminder that another dreary winter has finally come to an end. And Swift's Grammys dress was our reminder that spring is practically in full swing, which means it's time to start refreshing our floral options.
Surprisingly, you can shop her exact Oscar de la Renta dress online at Moda Operandi, but you'll have to shell out a cool $8,990 for it. But those looking to freshen up their wardrobes with the trendy spring print can find plenty of other affordable options from some of our favorite retailers.
To celebrate her historical moment and the fact that spring is basically here, we searched the Internet for floral dresses inspired by the one Swift wore at the Grammys. Our curated list includes options for all budgets, like this adorable mock neck mini dress that features a dainty floral print on sale for $28, and this feminine option that's decorated with vibrantly colored flowers for just under $140.
Keep scrolling to shop nine of our favorite floral dresses for spring, inspired by the three-time album of the year award winner.
Buy It! Influence High Neck Mini Dress with Tie-Waist, $28 with code LUCKYME (orig. $46); asos.com
Buy It! Floerns Long Sleeve Ruffle Trim Self Tie Floral Print Short Dress, $28.99–$30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Fluid Twill Relaxed Fit Notch Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $30.80–$35; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop Ruffle Floral Minidress, $45.56 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Vero Moda Nilla Floral Long Sleeve Minidress, $69; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Donna Morgan Floral Long Sleeve Crepe Dress, $138; nordstrom.com
Buy It! French Connection Floral Pleated Long Sleeve Dress, $168; nordstrom.com
Buy It! For Love & Lemons Shiloh Mini Dress, $222; revolve.com
