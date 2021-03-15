Taylor Swift Made Grammys History in This $8,990 Floral-Embroidered Dress — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $28

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Taylor Swift made history when she took home the Grammy award for album of the year on Sunday — she's the first female artist to have won the award three times. While Swift came away with a record-breaking trophy, we came away with some major inspiration for our spring wardrobes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Taylor Swift | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress, $8,990; modaoperandi.com

As Miranda Priestly famously said in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Various flower motifs are emblazoned on practically every type of garment, from blouses to skirts to dresses. It's one of those perennial prints that can be worn pretty much every season, but is typically most popular in the spring, likely as it's a reminder that another dreary winter has finally come to an end. And Swift's Grammys dress was our reminder that spring is practically in full swing, which means it's time to start refreshing our floral options.

Surprisingly, you can shop her exact Oscar de la Renta dress online at Moda Operandi, but you'll have to shell out a cool $8,990 for it. But those looking to freshen up their wardrobes with the trendy spring print can find plenty of other affordable options from some of our favorite retailers.

Shop Taylor Swift-Inspired Floral Mini Dresses

To celebrate her historical moment and the fact that spring is basically here, we searched the Internet for floral dresses inspired by the one Swift wore at the Grammys. Our curated list includes options for all budgets, like this adorable mock neck mini dress that features a dainty floral print on sale for $28, and this feminine option that's decorated with vibrantly colored flowers for just under $140.

Keep scrolling to shop nine of our favorite floral dresses for spring, inspired by the three-time album of the year award winner.

Image zoom Credit: ASOS

Buy It! Influence High Neck Mini Dress with Tie-Waist, $28 with code LUCKYME (orig. $46); asos.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Long Sleeve Ruffle Trim Self Tie Floral Print Short Dress, $28.99–$30.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Fluid Twill Relaxed Fit Notch Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $30.80–$35; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Ruffle Floral Minidress, $45.56 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Vero Moda Nilla Floral Long Sleeve Minidress, $69; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Donna Morgan Floral Long Sleeve Crepe Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Floral Pleated Long Sleeve Dress, $168; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Credit: Revolve

Buy It! For Love & Lemons Shiloh Mini Dress, $222; revolve.com