Now that her highly-anticipated music video for “You Need to Calm Down” is finally out, Taylor Swift is using her Instagram to tease a different (but just as exciting) new project — her collaboration with Stella McCartney!

The pop star, 29, posted a beachy selfie this morning rocking a printed sundress, her signature red lips and a pair of vintage-style, round sunglasses. She captioned the Instagram, “✌️Friday calmness✌️” and tagged Stella McCartney.

Swift announced her capsule launch with the British designer during an Instagram Live chat with fans earlier this month. She said the collection, releasing August 23, was inspired by her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much,” the “ME!” singer said of McCartney, 47. “I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

During the Instagram live, the pop star noted that she gave McCartney a sneak peek at her new music (which features lyrics with a political message) to help inspire the pieces in the collection.

“She’s heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by the Lover album … I’m so excited about that, and really excited that she would want to collaborate in this way,” the star said during her Instagram Live.

Swift has worn the celeb-favorite designer’s feminine styles several times, including when she accompanied boyfriend Joe Alwyn to the 2019 BAFTA Awards. She shared a photo on Instagram wearing a pale baby blue tulle gown. “thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss 😆,” she wrote.

Swift also completed her rainbow tie-dye look at the Wango Tango concert earlier this year with a matching pair of Stella McCartney sneakers. And for her Time 100 Most Influential People 2019 issue photo shoot in April, Swift opted for a pink tulle Stella McCartney dress.