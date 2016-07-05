Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne Wear Matching Swimsuits Because Squad

Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The fireworks made have faded, but Fourth of July fun is still in full swing for human sparkler Taylor Swift and her supermodel squad!

Swift, 26, continued her patriotic swimwear streak, alongside her model besties Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, in a red-, white- and blue-filled group shot (complete with matching swimwear!) on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

The Squad Captain matched with model-of-the-moment Hadid, 21, in a Solid and Striped “The Anne Marie” one-piece, while Delevingne, 23, opted for the bikini option (bold!): Solid and Striped’s “The Jane.” And if you prefer your SquadPics(TM) in black-and-white, Gigi is here to oblige.

Over the holiday weekend, Swift held one of her famous star-studded Fourth of July bashes with boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, pregnant Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, the HAIM sisters and more.

–Sarah Kinonen