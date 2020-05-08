Taylor Swift's Free People Sweater Sold Out, but Her $78 Joggers Are Still in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Most people are staying home in an effort to social distance due to the coronavirus, and that includes celebrities. The latest star to share an inside look at their stay-at-home life is Taylor Swift, who posted a picture of herself on her Instagram relaxing with wine on the couch in a comfy quarantine look.

Even though her outfit only consists of a chunky daisy-print sweater and mustard joggers, she still looks chic — so of course, we couldn’t help but wonder how to get the look for ourselves. Turns out, this is one celebrity outfit that’s pretty attainable on the affordability front. Both Swift’s sweater and joggers are from Free People: The sweater is from the Bali Daisy Jane set, and her joggers are the Slouch Jogger in Cactus. Unfortunately, the sweater set has sold out already — but the joggers are available to purchase on Free People’s website for $78, and most sizes are still in stock.

Buy It! Free People Slouch Jogger, $78; freepeople.com

Although the sweater is sold out, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get Swift’s cute and comfy look. Tons of similar chunky sweaters and joggers are available from other retailers — and some items are even marked down massively, since most sites are clearing out their winter apparel to make room for spring and summer clothes.

To save you the trouble of searching for sweaters and joggers that look like Swift’s, we took the liberty of looking around the internet and highlighting our favorite similar pieces that are available from various retailers. When it comes to sweaters, some of these picks are just light-colored chunky sweaters (including a sweater on sale for $20 at Nordstrom), and some of them even have flower embroidery on them like Swift’s does. As far as joggers go, colors range from dark yellow like Swift’s to light beige and even deep blue.

Check out our favorites below. And, off course, whichever options you choose, make sure to wear it when you snap your own picture while you’re relaxing on your couch with a glass of wine like Swift.

Comfy Sweaters

Image zoom

Everlane The Soft Cotton Square Crew, $74; everlane.com

All In Favor Pointelle Sweater, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Topshop Chunky Knit Sweater, $74.99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Women's Embroidered Daisy Cropped Sweatshirt, $19.99; target.com

Daisy Street Sweater With Rose Embroidery, $35; asos.com

UO Big Sur Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $19.99 (orig. $49); urbanoutfitters.com

Comfy Joggers

Image zoom

BP. Jogger Pants, $39; nordstrom.com

Free People FP Movement Work It Out Jogger Pants, $68; nordstrom.com

Varley Alice Sweatpants 2.0, $108; zappos.com

Free People FP Movement Wild Side Flare Leg Pants, $108; zappos.com

Apiece Apart™ Josephine Sweatpants, $195; madewell.com

Urban Renewal Recycled Overdyed Heathered Sweatpant, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

