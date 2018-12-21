The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift's Alleged Tattoo: Here's the Truth

She won’t be able to shake this one off! Taylor Swift may have just gotten her first tattoo and everyone is freaking out about it. That’s why we’re setting the record straight.

On Thursday night, New York City celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy posted a picture on Instagram of a blonde woman with her back turned to the camera, revealing a newly done rose tattoo on the nape of her neck modeled off of her gold necklace. He also tagged Swift, 29, in the post. Fans quickly jumped into the comments section for a heated debate, most denying that it was the pop star featured in the picture.

Turns out, the Swifties were right. PEOPLE can confirm that the Blank Space singer did in fact not get a tattoo.

Fans were quick to point out that it was not Swift because of the woman’s hair color and texture, and many noted that she’s never been seen with that necklace.

While it’s unclear why the tattoo artist tagged her, it would not have been too much of shock if the singer-songwriter turned to the celeb-loved artist considering he has inked celebrities like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Shay Mitchell, and Halsey.

The pop star has been vocal in the past about not being tempted to get a tattoo.

“I don’t think I could ever commit to something permanent,” Swift revealed in an exclusive 2012 interview with Taste of Country.

She did, however, say the only possible option for her would be getting her lucky number, 13. “If I was going to get something, it would be a 13.”

The number has always been a significant part of her life.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks,” she told MTV news. “My first #1 song had a 13-second intro,” she said. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”